Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


World Bank approves $1bn loan to help SA tackle power crisis

25 Oct 2023
By: Anait Miridzhanian
The World Bank said on Wednesday that its board had approved a $1bn loan to help South Africa reform its energy sector, as the country tries to overcome regular power cuts that have curbed economic growth.
World Bank approves $1bn loan to help SA tackle power crisis

The bank wants to support the country's reforms to split struggling power firm Eskom and to transition to a low carbon economy, it said in a statement.

Marie Francoise Marie-Nelly, the World Bank's director for South Africa, said last month that the loan was under discussion and could come soon.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa speaking at Africa Energy Week.
Ramokgopa: 'South Africa is beginning to turn the energy crisis corner'

23 Oct 2023

In Wednesday's statement, Marie-Nelly said reforms the government had launched would "benefit the people of South Africa - particularly the most vulnerable households - the economy, the environment, and advance the energy transition".

Eskom's generation fleet of mostly coal-fired power stations routinely break down, leading to outages of up to 10 hours a day.

Several plants breached government emissions regulations earlier this year, according to a Reuters analysis published in September.

The World Bank said its Development Policy Loan would contribute to a gradual reduction in water and air pollution by reducing the reliance on coal for power generation.

The Department of Public Enterprises pledged to split Eskom into three subsidiaries - transmission, generation and distribution - in 2019. In February, it agreed to take on R254bn of Eskom's debt, more than half its total debt, which was at risk of default.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, World Bank, Eskom debt, Anait Miridzhanian

Related

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the EU-Africa summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium in 2022. Source: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via Reuters
Germany knocks on Africa's energy door2 hours ago
Source: Supplied. Industrial property in Paarl that is off-grid, alleviating concerns around load shedding and sporting a low carbon footprint.
Why the Western Cape's industrial property sector is booming11 hours ago
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa speaking at Africa Energy Week.
Ramokgopa: 'South Africa is beginning to turn the energy crisis corner'23 Oct 2023
Source: © Twitter The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) commemorated Black Wednesday (19 October 1977) with a fundraising dinner addressed by Mpho Makwana, outgoing Eskom Board chairman and sponsored by Absa
Sanef commemorates Black Wednesday, raises R2m for media freedom23 Oct 2023
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visiting Kusile in September. Source: x.com
Eskom announces that load shedding remains suspended22 Oct 2023
Source: Wikipedia
#AEW2023: Nuclear could solve Africa's energy poverty20 Oct 2023
Cabinet approves green hydrogen commercialisation plan
Cabinet approves green hydrogen commercialisation plan19 Oct 2023
Source: Reuters.
The World Bank and the IMF need to keep reforming to become fit for purpose18 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz