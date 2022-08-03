Industries

    Stage 2 load shedding this week due to shortage of generation capacity

    3 Aug 2022
    Eskom has announced that it will implement load shedding from Wednesday afternoon, 3 August, after the power utility faced some challenges at several power stations.
    Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
    Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

    “Due to a shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented during the evening peak period of 4pm to midnight this afternoon and at the same time tomorrow. Eskom will promptly communicate any further significant changes.

    “The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations have exacerbated the capacity constraints. Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days,” Eskom said.

    Currently, at least 15,501MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, with a further 2,931MW of energy out on planned maintenance.

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
