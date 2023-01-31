Icasa appoints Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as its new CEO

The Council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced the appointment of Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as its chief executive officer, effective 1 February, for a contract period of five years.

Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo. Icasa's new CEO | image supplied

Prior to her appointment as CEO, Maluleka-Disemelo served as the chief audit executive (CAE) of Icasa, a position she has held since 2020.

Maluleka-Disemelo’s appointment comes five months after the interim appointment of Nkhetheleni Gidi as acting CEO.

“In addition to her other qualifications, Maluleka-Disemelo holds a master of business administration degree from Milpark Business School. She brings nearly two decades of governance, audit, and risk management experience, as well as advanced skills in spearheading executive efforts. In her position as CAE she has collaborated with Council to develop, amongst others, Icasa's strategic plan, annual and operational performance plans, policies and procedures for managing organisational risks, and as such contributed to the effective management of the organisation,” notes Dr Charley Lewis, acting chairperson of Icasa.

“We congratulate the incoming CEO on her appointment and wish her everything of the best in the new role. Both council and management commit to supporting and working with her in fulfilling the Authority's mandate to regulate the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting sectors in the public interest”, adds Dr Lewis.

“I have enjoyed working and interacting with Gidi over the recent period. I am further grateful that, as he resumes his role as executive: policy, research and Aanalysis, his skills and institutional knowledge will remain an asset to the team at the authority,” says Dr Lewis.