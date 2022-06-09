Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

XneeloTelvivaRocketseedBizcommunity.comDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Menu

Mr Price Cellular becomes a telecoms giant - exceeds R1bn in revenue

9 Jun 2022
The telecoms segment of Mr Price has exceeded R1bn in revenue for the first time, increasing 34.4% to R1.2bn, according to the clothing retailer's recently released financial results.
Shoppers walk past South Africa's Mr Price clothing store in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 31 May 2019. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Shoppers walk past South Africa's Mr Price clothing store in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 31 May 2019. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

"Mr Price Cellular, launched in 2017, has reported exponential growth since inception and is now available in 374 stores with promising growth opportunities, most notably the rollout of standalone stores," Mr Price said in its financial results report.

Mr Price confident that value-focused model will help it weather volatility
Mr Price confident that value-focused model will help it weather volatility

8 hours ago


The retailer also stated that its cellular handsets and accessories gained 130bps of market share according to Growth for Knowledge (190bps including Powercell in Power Fashion), and said that this is a significant gain considering the disruption caused by global supply chain challenges and the civil unrest during the period.

Online sales growth


Mr Price has also enjoyed continued online sales growth of 48.2% against the high base growth of 64.1%. Its online traffic market share increased 70bps to 13.3%, the second-highest behind Takealot among omnichannel and pure-play retailers. The retailer also said its nearly six million social media followers grew by double-digits.

There has also been steady growth for the retailer's mobile app. "The Mr Price mobile app remains the highest-ranked South African fashion shopping app on the Google Play store, with customer usage up 27.3% according to Similar Web," Mr Price said.
NextOptions

Related

Mr Price confident that value-focused model will help it weather volatility
Mr Price confident that value-focused model will help it weather volatility8 hours ago
Yuppiechef founders resign 9 months after Mr Price takeover
Yuppiechef founders resign 9 months after Mr Price takeover12 May 2022
Mr Price enters R3.3bn deal to buy controlling stake in Studio 88
Mr Price enters R3.3bn deal to buy controlling stake in Studio 8813 Apr 2022
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mr Price rebounds from Covid-19 lows25 Nov 2021
Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands
KantarDigital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands1 Sep 2021
Mr Price grows sales despite trade and supply chain disruptions
Mr Price grows sales despite trade and supply chain disruptions23 Aug 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz