Distance Learning Company news South Africa

Does your PGDA need to be SAICA accredited?

7 Feb 2023
Issued by: Regent Business School
Yes, a SAICA-accredited PGDA is your gateway to the Initial Test of Competence (ITC) exam from South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA). Together with additional exams from SAICA and training, you will be able to qualify as a Chartered Accountant (CA).
Does your PGDA need to be SAICA accredited?

Regent offers a SAICA-accredited Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting that will equip you with the necessary knowledge to progress with your ITC exams.

But what exactly does it mean to be SAICA accredited? And does your PGDA need to be SAICA-accredited for you to pursue a successful career? Without a SAICA-accredited PGDA a student cannot progress in their study journey to enable him/ her to eventually qualify as a CA.

In this article, we will look at what a PGDA qualification is, whether your PGDA needs to be SAICA accredited, and the different types of careers you can pursue with this qualification.

What is a PGDA qualification?

A Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA) is a one-year course that integrates the study of theory and the practical application of financial accounting, auditing, taxation and management accounting and finance. It is an integrated and intensive study programme.

The integration of the big four modules enables the student to apply a dynamic and practical approach to solving real world problems. Students learn skills and knowledge necessary tofurther develop themselves as business leaders or entrepreneurs.

The programme prepares students by covering the material needed for the ITC examination that is set by the SAICA. Regent offers a SAICA-accredited PGDA programme on a blended learning platform as a distance education service provider across the country. Hence, we cater for the working-class student.

Do you need a SAICA-accredited PGDA?

PGDAs need to be accredited by SAICA to ensure that the required standards are met to access the ITC professional exams.

SAICA accreditation means that we deliver a top-class PGDA programme in accordance with SAICA requirements enabling high standards and quality across all modules.

Bottom line: You cannot access the ITC exams to pursue a career as a Chartered Accountant if the PGDA is not accredited with SAICA.

The PGDA programme is designed to provide students with a mix of skills from finance, accounting, auditing, and management accounting. Leadership, management, and supervisory roles can be attained by utilising the PGDA in the aforementioned fields. In addition, due to its dynamic and integrated nature one can even become an entrepreneur.

Get your SAICA-accredited PGDA with Regent. If you plan on becoming a Chartered Accountant, you must ensure that you are taking a SAICA- accredited PGDA course. At Regent we are SAICA-accredited with experienced staff on the programme who will assist you with a successful student journey.

Visit Regent’s Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting programme on their website to see if it is the ideal career choice for you and your goals. You can also contact Regent on +27 31 304 4626 for further queries.

Regent Business School
Regent Business School was established to satisfy the demand for management education in southern Africa.
Read more: SAICA, South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, Regent Business School

