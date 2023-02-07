Yes, a SAICA-accredited PGDA is your gateway to the Initial Test of Competence (ITC) exam from South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA). Together with additional exams from SAICA and training, you will be able to qualify as a Chartered Accountant (CA).

Regent offers a SAICA-accredited Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting that will equip you with the necessary knowledge to progress with your ITC exams.

But what exactly does it mean to be SAICA accredited? And does your PGDA need to be SAICA-accredited for you to pursue a successful career? Without a SAICA-accredited PGDA a student cannot progress in their study journey to enable him/ her to eventually qualify as a CA.

In this article, we will look at what a PGDA qualification is, whether your PGDA needs to be SAICA accredited, and the different types of careers you can pursue with this qualification.

What is a PGDA qualification?

A Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA) is a one-year course that integrates the study of theory and the practical application of financial accounting, auditing, taxation and management accounting and finance. It is an integrated and intensive study programme.

The integration of the big four modules enables the student to apply a dynamic and practical approach to solving real world problems. Students learn skills and knowledge necessary tofurther develop themselves as business leaders or entrepreneurs.

The programme prepares students by covering the material needed for the ITC examination that is set by the SAICA. Regent offers a SAICA-accredited PGDA programme on a blended learning platform as a distance education service provider across the country. Hence, we cater for the working-class student.

Do you need a SAICA-accredited PGDA?

PGDAs need to be accredited by SAICA to ensure that the required standards are met to access the ITC professional exams.

SAICA accreditation means that we deliver a top-class PGDA programme in accordance with SAICA requirements enabling high standards and quality across all modules.

Bottom line: You cannot access the ITC exams to pursue a career as a Chartered Accountant if the PGDA is not accredited with SAICA.