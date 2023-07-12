Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DemographicaDentsuBataeMediaEbony+IvoryBluegrass DigitalInvibes AdvertisingAFDADash Digital StudioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHustle MediaHuman8IMC ConferenceBroad MediaMeltwaterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Vusi Kunene stars in 'Seconds'

12 Jul 2023
Issued by: eMedia
This captivating sports drama drops on eVOD on 13 July 2023.
Vusi Kunene stars in 'Seconds'

Directed by Liese Kuhn and brought to life by the bold writing of Andrico Goosen, Seconds tells the heartfelt story of Seconds Khumalo, an ageing boxer from the East Rand of Johannesburg.

In Seconds, we delve into the complex dynamics of the Khumalo family and the Van Tonder family, for whom Seconds has trained as a boxer while working at their family butchery. As the story unfolds, long-buried secrets and unresolved traumas begin to surface, causing tensions to rise.

As Seconds' son, Lukas Khumalo (played by Nicholas Moitoi), embarks on a promising political career, his aspirations unknowingly strain his father's relationship with Pa Van Tonder (played by Toni Caprari), the patriarch of the family. What follows is a journey of self-discovery, as Seconds fights not only for his boxing career but also for the restoration of his family and reclaiming his own life.

Seconds exposes a compelling tapestry of human emotions, revealing the complexities of love, loyalty, and the search for identity. It's a story where genuine connections and personal growth take centre stage, offering a reflection of our own lives and the battles we face.

Produced by the powerhouse collaboration of esteemed teams at Full Circle Productions and Free Women Films, this feature-length gem features stellar performances by Vusi Kunene, Mmabatho Mogomotsi, Carel Nel and Adrian Alper - casting by Wesley Gainer WGM.

Stream the eVOD original film Seconds from 13 July, subscription free.

Media links

Website: www.evod.co.za
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eVODsa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evod_sa
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TUkWIPNggHw
@Fullcircleproductions @Freewomenfilms
Hashtag: #eVOD #SecondsMovie #SportsDrama #FamilyRedemption

eVOD is a subscription free streaming platform powered by eMedia. People can sign-up and stream online (www.evod.co.za) or download the APP form their APP store (http://get.evod.app)

NextOptions
eMedia
eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.



Related

800,000 ... and counting
eMedia800,000 ... and counting27 Jun 2023
And the winners are... e.tv local dramas take awards
eMediaAnd the winners are... e.tv local dramas take awards17 Mar 2023
Vusi Kunene, Linda Sokhulu and Brian Temba are all part of the cast for The Suit Concert-ized
Star-studded cast for The Suit Concert-ized adaptation22 Mar 2022
What to expect from the House of Zwide launch episode
eMediaWhat to expect from the House of Zwide launch episode20 Jul 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz