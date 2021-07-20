What to expect from the House of Zwide launch episode

TV Company news South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-5

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Newsmaker: Mzo Jojwana takes on role as 702 station manager
    702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • Covid-19 Ters applications re-open
    Workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations since March 2021 will once again be able to claim from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
  • Toyota might stop investing in South Africa after KZN violence - UPDATE
    Toyota said it's unsure about continuing investment in KwaZulu-Natal and the country and that it's worried about the violence in the province.
  • Property Practitioners Act: Obligations on property practitioners
    What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force. By Justine Krige
Show more
RHM POS-6

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-7
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-8

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-9
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-10

Subscribe to industry newsletters

What to expect from the House of Zwide launch episode

20 Jul 2021
Issued by: eMedia
The day has finally come, the highly anticipated show House of Zwide premiere's tonight at 7pm on e.tv.

The well-known Vusi Kunene is playing Funani Zwide and will grace our screens tonight as a successful fashion designer. He has a treacherous past which impacts everyone’s lives. Ona Molapo, a young Tembisa girl with ambitions to become South Africa's top fashion designer, faces significant challenges and discovers that she has been deceived her entire life. The plot thickens like nothing ever seen in South Africa as a huge secret is revealed, shattering the world of her past in Tembisa and the world of her future in Rosebank.

In the gripping first episode, Ona goes to any length to achieve her goals, including sneaking into a warehouse to steal fabric, only to discover she stole from the wrong person and everything goes wrong...

Be the first to see it all unfold.

House of Zwide airs tonight at 7pm, only on e.tv.
It will also be available on OpenView channel 104 and DStv channel 194.

eMedia
eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: e.tv, Vusi Kunene

Related

East Coast Radio, KFM DJs to battle it out for charity on Family Feud5 hours ago
Nahana Communications GroupRecently launched Debonairs Pizza TVC highlights the #BehindTheMask normal10 Jun 2021
eMediaDrenched in fashion: A world embroiled with secrets and betrayal10 Jun 2021
End of the road for local drama Rhythm City1 Dec 2020
eMediaWelcome to the eFamily: Here's to the evolution of the biggest E in SA entertainment14 Oct 2020
eMedia'Devi' moves to new timeslots on e.tv and eNCA13 Oct 2020
eMediaDurban Gen - new e.tv local drama premieres 5 October8 Sep 2020
eMediaAnnika Larsen has a new co-anchor, and his name is Batman!9 Jun 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz