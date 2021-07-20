What to expect from the House of Zwide launch episode

The day has finally come, the highly anticipated show House of Zwide premiere's tonight at 7pm on e.tv.

Be the first to see it all unfold.

The well-known Vusi Kunene is playing Funani Zwide and will grace our screens tonight as a successful fashion designer. He has a treacherous past which impacts everyone’s lives. Ona Molapo, a young Tembisa girl with ambitions to become South Africa's top fashion designer, faces significant challenges and discovers that she has been deceived her entire life. The plot thickens like nothing ever seen in South Africa as a huge secret is revealed, shattering the world of her past in Tembisa and the world of her future in Rosebank.In the gripping first episode, Ona goes to any length to achieve her goals, including sneaking into a warehouse to steal fabric, only to discover she stole from the wrong person and everything goes wrong...