And the winners are... e.tv local dramas take awards

e.tv dramas have been voted tops by South African viewers. The winners of the best local dramas were announced at the sixth Annual Royalty Soapie Awards, held at the Galleria in Sandton, on Saturday evening. All the e.tv dramas received 47 nominations across various industry categories, and e.tv walked away with a total of seven awards, competing against all South African soapies.

House of Zwide took four awards: Outstanding Lead Actor Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide - House of Zwide Outstanding Young Performer Karabo Magongwa as Kelts - House of Zwide Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing House of Zwide Outstanding Wardrobe House of Zwide Imbewu walked away with two awards: Outstanding Male Villain Jack Devnarain as Sunil Maharaj – Imbewu Outstanding Cinematography Imbewu The Black Door also bagged one award: Outstanding Lighting Direction The Black Door

House of Zwide is in it’s second season and holding its own in prime time. The well-loved drama portrays the stylish world of fashion, whilst contrasting the lives of characters in Tembisa and Rosebank.

Imbewu is currently the most watched drama in its late-night timeslot and have kept viewers glued and intrigued for five seasons with a loyal following. The Black Door launched on e.tv almost a year ago.

eMedia recently launched the first anti-load shedding channel called PowerUp on its Openview platform to allow viewers the chance to catch up on all the e.tv soapies they might have missed due to load shedding.