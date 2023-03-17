And the winners are... e.tv local dramas take awards

Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide - House of Zwide
Karabo Magongwa as Kelts - House of Zwide
House of Zwide
House of Zwide
Imbewu walked away with two awards:
Jack Devnarain as Sunil Maharaj – Imbewu
Imbewu
The Black Door also bagged one award:
The Black Door
House of Zwide is in it’s second season and holding its own in prime time. The well-loved drama portrays the stylish world of fashion, whilst contrasting the lives of characters in Tembisa and Rosebank.
Imbewu is currently the most watched drama in its late-night timeslot and have kept viewers glued and intrigued for five seasons with a loyal following. The Black Door launched on e.tv almost a year ago.
eMedia recently launched the first anti-load shedding channel called PowerUp on its Openview platform to allow viewers the chance to catch up on all the e.tv soapies they might have missed due to load shedding.