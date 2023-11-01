Futurelect launches free civic education learning platform

Futurelect, a non-profit, non-partisan organisation promoting leadership development and active citizenship, has unveiled its Civic Education Programme, a free online platform designed to inspire South Africans to participate more actively in their democracy.

The Civic Education learning platform offers a gamified and easily digestible online experience, transforming the often complex world of democracy into a fun and engaging journey.

y providing essential information about democratic South Africa, elections, and the importance of active citizen participation, the programme aims to bridge the knowledge gap that has hindered the potential of South Africans to effect change through democratic channels.

Designed as a micro-learning experience, the online programme allows users to learn on-the-go. Consisting of a two-part curriculum, the programme is broken down into short lessons that feature three to five-minute, easy-to-follow educational videos, followed by a brief four to five question quiz to test the user's knowledge.

The educational content itself has been meticulously developed and curated by leading political scientists and thinkers, under the guidance of Futurelect director of programmes, Dr. Sithembile Mbete.

In addition to educating the general public, the platform is also geared toward institutions that play a pivotal role in shaping society, such as media outlets and educational institutions. To help in this regard, the online learning platform content will soon also be available as offline material to ensure knowledge is accessible to those without access to a smartphone or data.

The platform features functions that allow users to find their local ward councillor, discover voter registration dates, and access the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) website to register and vote.

For further information and access to the Futurelect Civic Education online learning platform, please visit learn.futurelect.org.