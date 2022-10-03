Unveiled: Ford's all-new Everest, blend of the best

It's ready for bundu-bashing adventure. It's also ready for that smooth and comfortable drive on tarred roads. Step inside and the interior is inviting and loaded with high-tech features to make the daily commute an absolute pleasure. The next-gen Everest is built tough on the outside, but aesthetically pleasing on the outside. At the outset, whether your commute is going to be down the road or that long leisure drive, you are going to be pleased in the new Everest.

The Next-Generation Ford Everest blends adventure-ready capability with exceptional comfort and customer-focused technology in a rugged, refined and fun-to-drive sport utility vehicle (SUV). The real test for me was when I had to drive the Everest on a challenging yet demanding 4x4 track.

The ‘axle-twister’ part of the 4x4 experience, amongst other demanding challenges, was the ultimate, but the Everest stood true to the test. The Everest has a water wading ability of up to 800mm.

It takes two

Two grades of the Next-Gen Everest are available at launch, headlined by a new flagship grade: The Everest Platinum which takes luxury and performance to new heights. It features the new 3l V6 turbodiesel engine and Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic, linked to a permanent all-wheel drive system.

Customers also have the choice of the Everest Sport which is powered by the proven 2l bi-turbo diesel engine, matched to the 10-speed auto. It uses an electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time four-wheel drive system.

Sleek and modern

The Next-Gen Everest is expressively sleek and modern, with a wider track and longer wheelbase enabling designers to create a more progressive, muscular appearance. Ford’s global design is reflected in the C-clamp headlamps and strong horizontal upper grille bar.

The front end also has a mix of horizontal and vertical elements. On the sides, there is a strong shoulder line front to back, while the wider track results in a more dramatic swell over the wheels, enhancing the strong and modern look.

Plush interior

It's plush, to say the least. Premium materials and finishes are the order of the day. Add to that, ambient lighting in areas where customers can appreciate them the best. Everest’s sense of spaciousness is amplified by the full-width instrument panel and centre console with dual cupholder recesses, plus dash-mounted ‘pop out’ cupholders for front seat occupants.

Comfort and convenience are raised to even greater heights, with the inclusion of standard integrated wireless charging, an electric parking brake and a new leather-trimmed e-shifter on the range-topping Everest Platinum.

The top-spec model is also equipped with heated and ventilated 10-way power adjustable front seats. Even the second-row seats are heated to cope with brisk winter mornings.

Flex seating

Ford has prioritised flexible seating in the Next-Gen Everest; the second-row slides with a 60:40 split seatback and the 50:50 split third row in the seven-seater configuration can be folded at the touch of a button on the Platinum series. Importantly, both the second-and third-row seats have been designed to fold flat to allow for long loads to be carried safely.

High tech

In addition to a more refined and comfortable interior, Ford focused on incorporating the latest connectivity and technology features into the Next-Gen Everest. The Sport derivative comes with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, with an engaging 12.4-inch version on the Platinum. Both models boast a large, high-resolution portrait 12-inch touchscreen.

Powered up

Everest customers told Ford that they wanted more power and torque for towing, carrying heavy loads and off-roading, so the team selected Ford’s proven 3l V6 turbodiesel engine and refined it for the Everest, making it a perfect range-topping match for the Platinum derivative with 184kW of power and a hefty 600Nm of torque.

While the new 3l turbodiesel V6 spearheads the line-up, the Next-Gen Everest Sport is equipped with the proven 2l bi-turbo diesel engine that produces 154kW and 500Nm and is renowned for its refinement and efficiency. Both engines are mated to Ford’s advanced 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.

Final word

“We are already seeing a high demand around the world for Next-Gen Everest, and we are confident that this new model will live up to expectations for all those who have reserved a vehicle. However, global supply chain challenges, including shipping logistics, are causing extended wait times across the industry,” says Neale Hill, president, Ford Motor Company Africa Region.

Pricing

Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4WD 10AT - R965,400

Everest Platinum 3.0L V6 AWD 10AT - R1,113,100

Included as standard is Ford Protect comprising a four-year/120,000km warranty.