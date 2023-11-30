Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Sibanye-Stillwater to cut US jobs as PGM prices fall

    By Nelson Banya
    30 Nov 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    Diversified miner Sibanye-Stillwater said on Wednesday it would cut 287 jobs at its US platinum group metals (PGM) operations to reduce costs as metal prices decline, adding the move would not significantly affect production.
    Clouds pass over the pit head at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Clouds pass over the pit head at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

    The price of PGMs, mostly used by automakers to curb emissions, have declined significantly over the past year amid concerns over global economic growth. The palladium price has plunged nearly 40% so far this year, particularly hit by weak demand in China, while primary metal platinum is down 14%.

    The Johannesburg-based miner last year announced the restructuring of its palladium-dominated US operations in anticipation of a fall in palladium prices and because of the impact of inflation on costs.

    The restructuring is expected to affect approximately 100 Sibanye-Stillwater employees and 187 contractors, Sibanye said in a statement.

    Image source: Mariana Ianovska –
    Impala Platinum starts voluntary job cuts at SA mines

      7 Nov 2023

    "We have taken decisive action to address costs at the US PGM operations, to ensure the sustainability of these long-life operations during a challenging period of lower than anticipated PGM prices," Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said in the statement.

    The restructuring is not expected to significantly impact current mine production or recycling operations, but will result in significantly lower costs and capital, the company said.

    Last month, Sibanye announced plans to restructure its South African PGM operations, targeting four loss-making shafts in a move that could potentially result in the loss of 4,095 jobs.

    Sibanye's rival Impala Platinum has also started offering voluntary job cuts to workers in South Africa in a bid to cut costs amid the PGM price rout.

    Read more: job cuts, Impala Platinum, Neal Froneman, platinum group metals, Sibanye-Stillwater, Nelson Banya
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


    Related

    Electric vehicle charging. Source: Hyuandai Motor group/Pexels
    Sibanye-Stillwater launches $500m convertible bonds to fund battery metals expansion
     21 Nov 2023
    Transnet curbs coal trucks at Richards Bay terminal due to congestion
    Transnet curbs coal trucks at Richards Bay terminal due to congestion
     21 Nov 2023
    Astral Foods swings to loss on R2bn electricity, bird flu hit
    Astral Foods swings to loss on R2bn electricity, bird flu hit
     20 Nov 2023
    Lithium crystal. Source: Sibanye-Stillwater
    Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says lithium prices will rise
     15 Nov 2023
    Image source: Mariana Ianovska –
    Impala Platinum starts voluntary job cuts at SA mines
     7 Nov 2023
    South African Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramakgopa briefs members of the media after his visit to assess progress on bringing back online faulty units and boosting power generation at the Kusile Power Station, in Delmas. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    SA to plug power gap with 3GW of gas projects and Koeberg extension
     5 Nov 2023
    Sibanye-Stillwater buys historic copper mine in Tasmania
    Sibanye-Stillwater buys historic copper mine in Tasmania
     1 Nov 2023
    Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts
    Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts
     26 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz