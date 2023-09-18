Industries

FPB CEO appointed as vice chair of Global Online Safety Regulators Network

18 Sep 2023
Film and Publication Board (FPB) chief executive officer, Dr Mashilo Boloka, has been appointed as vice chairperson of the Global Online Safety Regulators Network (GORSN).
Image source: Jakub Jirsak –
Image source: Jakub Jirsak – 123RF.com

Boloka’s appointment as vice chairperson, was made by the Global Online Safety Network during a meeting hosted by the UK’s Communications Regulator, the Office of Communications (OFCOM) in London.

His one-year term will run until 2024.

Welcoming the new leadership, outgoing chairperson and eSafety Commissioner’s Julie Inman-Grant, said they are happy to hand over the reins to OFCOM under the capable stewardship of Gill Whitehead.

“The 2024 vice chair will be the incredibly energetic Mashilo Boloka, CEO of the South African Film and Publication Board. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder in working together to work towards creating a safer, more positive online world,” Inman-Grant said.

Boloka’s appointment follows the FPB’s acceptance as a member of the GORSN earlier in July 2023.

The network was established in November 2022 to promote online safety and share information and good practice around online regulation.

Dr Boloka said the network represents a collaborative initiative to fight the borderless online harms, pursue harmonisation to avoid fragmentation of online safety legislation and coordinated online safety measures.

“As the Film and Publication Board of South Africa, we are excited to be a member of this Network. As the only representative on the African continent, we will ensure that voice of other regulators on the continent and the other developing worlds is heard.

“We will persuade other regulators on the continent to join the Network so that they can seize the opportunities it provides, information sharing on experiences and best practices so that we can together promote a safer online environment and fight online harms wherever it exists,” Boloka said.

During the London meeting, the Network discussed the need to promote regulatory coherence and underscored the importance of collaboration on shared issues, including industry engagement and new and emerging technology.

It also agreed on creation of a technology and public education working group.

Read more: Cybersecurity, Mashilo Boloka, online safety, online regulation

News

More industry news

