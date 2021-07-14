DKMS Africa secures R2m to support transplantation for 8 pediatric state patients

DKMS Africa (formerly known as The Sunflower Fund) has secured over R2m (€140,000) through its state patient support programme to facilitate access to transplantation for eight pediatric patients, covering the costs that are not covered by the public healthcare system. Patients will be identified by the participating transplant doctors and donor suitability will be ascertained by an independent clinician's panel.