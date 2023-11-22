Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Optimize AgencyOnPoint PRSappiHuman8SAICAOur Salad MixRoclaGO Content LabPropelair SACity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comThe Social Employment FundEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Environment & Natural Resources News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Dozens of Zimbabwe elephants die as climate change dries up Hwange park

    By Nyasha Chingono
    8 Dec 2023
    8 Dec 2023
    Dozens of elephants have died of thirst in Zimbabwe's popular Hwange National Park, and conservationists fear losing more as a drought caused by climate change and the El Nino global weather pattern dries up watering holes.
    Image: Officials inspect the carcass of an elephant in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, 7 December 2023, Reuters/Nyasha Chigono
    Image: Officials inspect the carcass of an elephant in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, 7 December 2023, Reuters/Nyasha Chigono

    The seasonal El Nino, which causes hotter, drier weather throughout the year, has been exacerbated by climate breakdown, scientists say, a cause of concern at the ongoing COP28 discussions on climate action in Dubai.

    Hwange has no major river running through it, and animals rely on solar-powered boreholes, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authorities (Zimparks) official said.

    "We are relying on artificial water because our surface water has declined. Since elephants are water dependent, we are recording more deaths," Zimparks principal ecologist at Hwange National Park, Daphine Madhlamoto, told Reuters.

    The elephant population in Hwange is 45,000, and a fully grown elephant requires 200L (53 gallons) of water daily. But with water sources dwindling, the solar-powered pumps at the 104 boreholes or wells have not been able to draw enough water.

    A view shows a part of Sidi El Barrak dam at low water levels, in Nafza, west of the capital Tunis, Tunisia, 7 January 2023. Reuters/Jihed Abidellaoui
    Climate change is the biggest human health risk, says Africa's disease boss

    30 Nov 2023

    Reuters saw dozens of elephant carcasses near watering holes, and park officials said other elephants have died in the bush providing ready prey for lions and vultures.

    "The park has been witnessing the impact of climate change. We have been receiving less rains," Madhlamoto said.

    Zimbabwe's rainy season runs from November to March, but it has barely rained so far this year. The drought is expected to continue into 2024, according to Zimbabwe Meteorological Services.

    Zimparks said animals are being forced to walk long distances to search for water and food, and several herds of elephants having crossed into neighbouring Botswana. Conservation groups are trying to supply extra water by desilting watering holes and pumping more water through solar wells to help deal with the crisis.

    Zimbabwe has an elephant population of nearly 100,000, but the capacity only for a little more than half of them, meaning the national parks are overwhelmed, Zimparks said.

    Read more: climate change, drought, elephants, El Nino, El Nino-related drought, Nyasha Chingono
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nyasha Chingono

    Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; editing by Tim Cocks, Aurora Ellis and Tom Hogue


    Related

    How agriculture can make the most of one of the world&#x2019;s biggest carbon sink,&#160;soil
    How agriculture can make the most of one of the world’s biggest carbon sink, soil
     1 day
    Image source: Chayanit Chankhong –
    #COP28: South Africa's climate change regime and just energy transition "stocktake"
    3 days
    SAICA hosts inaugural Climate Change Conference
    SAICASAICA hosts inaugural Climate Change Conference
    #COP28: 7 food and agriculture innovations needed to protect the climate and feed a rapidly growing&#160;world
    #COP28: 7 food and agriculture innovations needed to protect the climate and feed a rapidly growing world
     4 Dec 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    #COP28: AstraZeneca's AZ Forest initiative: Pledging six million trees in Kenya
    1 Dec 2023
    A view shows a part of Sidi El Barrak dam at low water levels, in Nafza, west of the capital Tunis, Tunisia, 7 January 2023. Reuters/Jihed Abidellaoui
    Climate change is the biggest human health risk, says Africa's disease boss
    30 Nov 2023
    Image source: devidgrutz –
    #COP28: Unpacking Africa’s emboldened agenda
     29 Nov 2023
    Climate change and farming: Economists warn more needs to be done to adapt in sub-Saharan Africa
    Climate change and farming: Economists warn more needs to be done to adapt in sub-Saharan Africa
     22 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz