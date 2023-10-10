Most Read
3 Grand Prix awarded at first round of Loeries 2023 awards
For 45 years, the Loeries has been awarding creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.
As the highest accolade in the industry across the Africa and Middle East region, the Loeries not only celebrates deserving work, it also promotes and supports creativity by assisting marketers, agencies, and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.
As such, the Loeries Creative Week is the largest gathering of its kind in the region, bringing together the very best in the industry for a festival of networking, celebration, and recognition of great work.
Bernice Puleng Mosala, copywriter at Joe Public United, was named the Young Creative 2023. The Marketing Leader and Innovation Award was awarded to Khaled AlShehhi, the executive director of marketing and communication, from the UAE Government Media Office
“It has been a long process of judging with the fantastic jury presidents from around the world, and I am really excited to see that we can now release the winners list, as the industry has been waiting for this. It makes a difference to the creative teams who have consistently put in work. This goes a long way in pushing creative excellence. Now we can start the process of celebrating some of the best work across Africa and the Middle East,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.
Student
- From The Animation School a Gold Loerie was awarded to Arowan Parker
- From North-West University a Gold Loerie was awarded to Tamara Kirsten
- From Red & Yellow Creative School of Business a Gold Loerie was awarded to Duncan Schröder
- From Origo Film and Afda a Craft Gold was awarded to Leandros Brown
- From Red & Yellow Creative School of Business a Craft Gold was awarded to Amy Cavanagh
Design
- For Industrial & Product Design, a Gold Loerie was awarded to Heinz and FP7 McCann UAE for Ketch-Up & Down
- For Package Design, a Gold Loerie was awarded to Inverroche and Grid Worldwide for Inverroche Classic’s Bee & Bee
- For Publication Design, a Gold Loerie was awarded to Home Centre and Publicis Groupe UAE for Unseen Tears
Digital
- For Use of AI, a Campaign Gold was awarded to The Riky Rick Foundation and TBWA Hunt Lascaris for Stronger
- For Social Media Campaigns, a Campaign Gold was awarded to Vodacom and VMLY&R South Africa for Vodacom One’s Vodacom Hearing Challenge
- For Social Media Campaigns, a Campaign Gold was awarded to Heinz and FP7 McCann for HeinzJack
Digital crafts
- For The Riky Rick Foundation’s Stronger, a Craft Gold for Use of Technology was awarded to TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
- And a Craft Certificate for Music and Sound Design was awarded to Nick Argyros, Craig Hawkins, Paul Norwood, Richard Staub, Gerrick Jones and David Law
- For PPS’s Finding the Forgotten Graduate, a Campaign Craft Gold for Writing was awarded to Irene Styger
OOH
- For Art Direction, a Craft Gold was awarded to Marc Nicolson for Volkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot
Grand prix
- For Print Advertising, a Grand Prix was awarded to AnNahar Newspaper and Impact BBDO UAE for Newspapers Inside The Newspaper
- For Ambient Media, a Grand Prix was awarded to Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy South Africa for The Blind Spot
- For Social Media Campaigns, a Grand Prix was awarded to Heinz and FP7 McCann for HeinzJack
This year, over 2,100 entries were received, with 18% of entries from outside South Africa. Overall, 619 brands were represented by 219 agencies from 18 countries across Africa and the Middle East. The awards were judged by over 170 judges and regional industry leaders including Brad Reilly, CCO, McCann Enterprise, UK, Geet Rathi, Creative Director VP, Area 23, Atlanta, USA, Marco Venturelli, CEO and CCO Publicis Conseil and CCO Publicis, France, Paul Chan, CCO, Cheil, Hong Kong and Shannon Washington, US CCO, R/GA, NY, USA. A total 231 Loeries were awarded across 17 professional categories including 8 Grand Prix , 27 Golds, 48 Silvers, 94 Bronzes, 18 Craft Golds and 36 Craft Certificates.
All Grand Prix’ Awards will be announced on Friday 06 October 2023.