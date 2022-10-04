Loeries Special Section

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Loeries

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Loeries finalists 2022

4 Oct 2022
Issued by: Howard Audio
The 2022 Loerie finalists were announced last week ready for this years creative week which starts in Cape Town this week! We are so proud of the whole team at Howard Audio as our name appears on 20 finalists this year - reflecting all our facets here - original music, final mix and licensed music re-records for both TV and radio.
Loeries finalists 2022

We’re also proud to see owner Adam Howard judge the radio crafts this year.

Loeries finalists 2022

Thank you to all our fantastic clients and creative teams - we’ve had an amazing year as we expand our studios - looking forward to celebrating in Cape Town :)

Here are some links to our finalists:

Loeries finalists 2022
Loeries finalists 2022

To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za.




For more:

NextOptions
Howard Audio
At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
Read more: Loeries, Adam Howard, Howard Audio

Related

Cutting-edge storytelling uncovers history hidden for over a century
Howard AudioCutting-edge storytelling uncovers history hidden for over a century19 Sep 2022
The future is now with Howard Audio: Netflix series Ludik mixed in Dolby Atmos
Howard AudioThe future is now with Howard Audio: Netflix series Ludik mixed in Dolby Atmos15 Aug 2022
'Spontaneity was the true inspiration' - Howard Audio's one-take wonder
Howard Audio'Spontaneity was the true inspiration' - Howard Audio's one-take wonder10 Jun 2022
Howard Audio makes Hollard TVC sing
Howard AudioHoward Audio makes Hollard TVC sing1 Jun 2022
Howard Audio and Boomtown share their South Africanness in the Creative Circle
Howard AudioHoward Audio and Boomtown share their South Africanness in the Creative Circle23 Feb 2022
The 2021 Loeries Official Rankings are out!
The 2021 Loeries Official Rankings are out!31 Jan 2022
Howard Audio blossoms with fragrant new Brutal Fruit TVC
Howard AudioHoward Audio blossoms with fragrant new Brutal Fruit TVC24 Jan 2022
Howard Audio remakes Weekend Special for Cell C
Howard AudioHoward Audio remakes Weekend Special for Cell C1 Dec 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz