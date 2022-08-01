Loeries Special Section

Woolworths partners with Loeries for Student Portfolio Bootcamp

1 Aug 2022
Woolworths has partnered with the Loeries to offer a Student Portfolio Bootcamp across Africa and the Middle East.
The intensive four-week programme will have final year brand communication students from the Academy of Digital Arts; Digify Nigeria; Durban University of Technology; Nelson Mandela University; Red and Yellow; University of Johannesburg; the University of Pretoria and Nelson Mandela University.

Guidance from industry experts

The four-week journey also provides students with 30 hours of top-tier guidance from leading experts in brand communications. At the end of the four-week journey, participating students will receive a certificate of completion.

The aim of the Bootcamp is to get the students pitch-perfect and portfolio ready – integral skills needed to enter the brand communications industry.

Seventy-five students are enrolled on the Bootcamp together with five mentors. Each mentor has 15 students and will meet once a week. The students are encouraged to listen in on the other mentors’ sessions, giving the students total exposure to all mentors throughout the duration of the Bootcamp.

Image supplied. Roanna Williams, Net#workBBDO & Creative Circle chairperson
Why creativity is essential to business today

By 3 days ago

This year’s mentors

  • Suaad Holland – creative director, Woolworths SA
  • Roanna Williams – chief creative officer, Net#work BBDO
  • Kgaugelo Mokgehle – creative writer, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
  • Galaletsang Kgoathe - creative director, FCB
  • Devaksha Vallabhjee – copywriter, Duke

Making the difference

“Quality, innovation, and creativity have long been at the heart of what we do and deliver at Woolworths,” says Cathy Lund, interim head of agency content director for Woolworth.

“We pay this experience forward through our sponsorship of the Loeries Student Bootcamp. To mentor future creatives is to cultivate critical thinkers, curious minds, strategic implementors, and innovative disruptors - it’s an investment with lifelong dividends. As a business deeply rooted in South Africa, we stand proudly with Loeries to inspire and grow a new generation of creatives who will be and make the difference," Lund adds.

The Bootcamp will run between 1 - 29 August 2022.

For more:

