It is official! 2020 Loeries Official Rankings released
The Loeries Official Rankings offer a comprehensive overview of the annual performance across the brand communications industry throughout Africa and the Middle East. The rankings list the top brands and agencies, as well as specialist focus areas and individual performance in key areas.
The Loeries Official Rankings are a useful and independent measure of who’s doing what across the region and provides an objective and credible representation of performance across the whole of Africa and the Middle East. The Loeries is also the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world.
Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj adds: “The Loeries Official Rankings are unquestionably the definitive measure of excellence for brands, agencies, production companies and individuals working across the advertising and design industries. The rankings are highly valued across Africa and the Middle East as they remain the only comprehensive index for the industry. The rankings are also more than a mere listing of achievement – it is used by the industry to ensure that they are able to unlock more quality work which ultimately further strengthens the industry across the region.”
Joe Public United was once again ranked as the number one agency in the Overall Ranking by Agency – Africa and the Middle East. This marks the third year in the row that Joe Public United has achieved this rank. Joe Public United also emerged as the number one ranked agency in the Regional Agency Group category followed by BBDO and FP7McCann.
The Overall Ranking by Brand saw Chicken Licken retain the top spot for the second year in the row. Chicken Licken was followed by newcomers BBC Studios and Mastercard. In the Design category, Impact BBDO Dubai improved from fourth in 2019 to emerge as the number one ranked Design agency in 2020. They were followed by FP7McCann and Joe Public Shift.
The Loeries Official Rankings 2020 also now include the results for 2018 and 2019 allowing a comprehensive view of sustained performance in the various categories. “Monadic data is useful but adding past year data will ensure that readers can now get a clear view of who creates work that consistently emerges to the top,” says Sewraj.
Full information on the Loeries Official Rankings can be found on loeries.com.
About Loeries Africa Middle East
The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.
Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.
The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
Partners of the Loeries
Sanlam, AB InBev, Barron, Brand South Africa, DStv Media Sales, Facebook, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Tractor, Vodacom, Woolworths
Additional Partners and Official Suppliers
AAA School of Advertising, Aon South Africa, Backsberg, BEE Online, First Source, Fresh RSVP Guest Logistics, Funk Productions, Howler, Gallo Images, Ludus Post Productions, Mama Creative, Newsclip, Paygate, Rocketseed, Shared Value Africa Initiative, Shift, Unstereotype Alliance, Vega School, VQI Communications Nigeria, Xneelo
Endorsed by
Association of Communication and Design, Brand Council South Africa, Commercial Producers Association, Creative Circle, EXCA, IAB, South African Institute of Architects, IID
Official Media Partners
Between 10and5, Bizcommunity.com, Book of Swag, Brand Communicator Nigeria, Business Insider by Pulse, Campaign Middle East, Film & Event Media, IDIDTHAT.co, Mark Lives, Modern Marketing, The Redzone
