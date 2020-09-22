Loeries
Loeries Creative Week judging unites creative thought leaders from around the world in support of Africa/Middle East creativity
In a week, some of the most awarded individuals in the brand communication industry join the Loeries to begin judging thousands of entries submitted for 2020 in the hope of scooping Africa and the Middle East's highest creative accolade - a Loerie.
More than 175 regional and international judges will be judging more than double the submissions received when compared to the previous year. This further adds to the usual excitement felt during this annual highlight on the creative calendar.
The team of esteemed international jury presidents – who will be the Jury overall and provide insights during the Creative Week are:
Award-winning creative leaders from across the region, who form part of the Loeries 2020 panels include Lanre Adisa, CEO and chief creative officer of Noah’s Ark (Nigeria); Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of Grey Africa (South Africa); and Kalpesh Patankar, chief creative officer of VML Y&R (MENA).
“The judging panels represent a strong group of diverse individuals who have served the brand communication industry through a mix of innovation and challenging the boundaries of the industry. Their work has moved not just brand communication but society forward. Now they will be working to uncover the work that will serve as inspiration for further industry and societal innovation,” says the CEO of the Loeries, Preetesh Sewraj.
Judging takes place from September to November with the results announced daily during Loeries Creative Week from 16 to 20 November.
Tickets sales open Monday, 21 September 2020. Book and pay for your early bird ticket from www.loeries.com to get the benefit of these and many more fine speakers.
About Loeries Africa Middle East
The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.
Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.
The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
Partners of the Loeries
Gearhouse, AB InBev, Barron, Brand South Africa, Facebook, Tractor Outdoor, Vodacom, Woolworths
Additional Partners and Official Suppliers
AAA School of Advertising, Aon South Africa, Backsberg, BEE Online, First Source, Fresh RSVP Guest Logistics, Funk Productions, Gallo Images, Ludus Post Productions, Mama Creative, Newsclip, Paygate, Rocketseed, Shared Value Africa Initiative, Shift, Unstereotype Alliance, Vega School, VQI Communications Nigeria, Xneelo
Endorsed by
Association of Communication and Design, Brand Council South Africa, Commercial Producers Association, Creative Circle, EXCA, IAB, South African Institute of Architects, IID
Official media partners
Between 10and5, Bizcommunity.com, Book of Swag, Brand Communicator Nigeria, Business Insider by Pulse, Campaign Middle East, Film & Event Media, IDIDTHAT.co, Modern Marketing, MarkLives, The Redzone
- Film – Swati Bhattacharya, one of only eight women who form part of the 100 most award-winning chief creative officers in the world. She was awarded the Creative Professional of the Year by ET Now ‘Stars of the Industry’ Awards. She was the Jury chair at Clio 2017 and Athena Awards. Under her leadership, FCB Ulka won 50 awards including four Cannes Lions, Clio Gold, D&AD Yellow Pencil and a Spikes Grand Prix for #NoConditionsApply - Sindoor Khela.
- Live, PR and OOH and Integrated - Dennis Lüeck, is the most awarded creative in Switzerland and the current Swiss Advertiser of the Year, and chief creative officer and co-owner of Jung von Matt/Limmat, which has now topped Switzerland’s creative rankings table for three years in a row.
- Radio - Nicholas Hulley, the executive creative director of AMV BBDO is responsible for genre-bending, culture-shaping work along with his creative partner. His work has won multiple Cannes Grand Prix’s and Titanium’s as well as a D&AD Black Pencil. His joint-work is displayed in the permanent collections of the British Museum and the Design Museum.
- Design - Katherina Tudball, creative director, Superunion London. Tudball’s passionate advocacy for diversity in creativity has been recognised by D&AD's members, who elected her to the Board of Trustees in 2016. Tudball has been awarded two silver Cannes Lions for her work on Shakespeare’s Globe as well as a D&AD yellow pencil and a silver Cannes Lion for rebranding BBC2.
- Digital – Alan Kelly, CCO of Rothco, where he has served in various roles over the past 10 years. Kelly has won Cannes Lions (including a prestigious Grand Prix), D&AD and One Show pencils and Grand Clios. He has also judged at Cannes Lions, D&AD, Dubai Lynx, LIAs, One Show and Clios.
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.