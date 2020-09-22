Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Loeries Special Section

Latest news | Galleries | Videos | www.loeries.com

Loeries

More Loeries news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Loeries Creative Week judging unites creative thought leaders from around the world in support of Africa/Middle East creativity

22 Sep 2020
Issued by: Loeries
In a week, some of the most awarded individuals in the brand communication industry join the Loeries to begin judging thousands of entries submitted for 2020 in the hope of scooping Africa and the Middle East's highest creative accolade - a Loerie.
More than 175 regional and international judges will be judging more than double the submissions received when compared to the previous year. This further adds to the usual excitement felt during this annual highlight on the creative calendar.

The team of esteemed international jury presidents – who will be the Jury overall and provide insights during the Creative Week are:
  • Film – Swati Bhattacharya, one of only eight women who form part of the 100 most award-winning chief creative officers in the world. She was awarded the Creative Professional of the Year by ET Now ‘Stars of the Industry’ Awards. She was the Jury chair at Clio 2017 and Athena Awards. Under her leadership, FCB Ulka won 50 awards including four Cannes Lions, Clio Gold, D&AD Yellow Pencil and a Spikes Grand Prix for #NoConditionsApply - Sindoor Khela.
  • Live, PR and OOH and Integrated - Dennis Lüeck, is the most awarded creative in Switzerland and the current Swiss Advertiser of the Year, and chief creative officer and co-owner of Jung von Matt/Limmat, which has now topped Switzerland’s creative rankings table for three years in a row.
  • Radio - Nicholas Hulley, the executive creative director of AMV BBDO is responsible for genre-bending, culture-shaping work along with his creative partner. His work has won multiple Cannes Grand Prix’s and Titanium’s as well as a D&AD Black Pencil. His joint-work is displayed in the permanent collections of the British Museum and the Design Museum. 
  • Design - Katherina Tudball, creative director, Superunion London. Tudball’s passionate advocacy for diversity in creativity has been recognised by D&AD's members, who elected her to the Board of Trustees in 2016. Tudball has been awarded two silver Cannes Lions for her work on Shakespeare’s Globe as well as a D&AD yellow pencil and a silver Cannes Lion for rebranding BBC2.
  • Digital – Alan Kelly, CCO of Rothco, where he has served in various roles over the past 10 years. Kelly has won Cannes Lions (including a prestigious Grand Prix), D&AD and One Show pencils and Grand Clios. He has also judged at Cannes Lions, D&AD, Dubai Lynx, LIAs, One Show and Clios.

Award-winning creative leaders from across the region, who form part of the Loeries 2020 panels include Lanre Adisa, CEO and chief creative officer of Noah’s Ark (Nigeria); Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of Grey Africa (South Africa); and Kalpesh Patankar, chief creative officer of VML Y&R (MENA).

Preetesh Sewraj, Loeries CEO
“The judging panels represent a strong group of diverse individuals who have served the brand communication industry through a mix of innovation and challenging the boundaries of the industry. Their work has moved not just brand communication but society forward. Now they will be working to uncover the work that will serve as inspiration for further industry and societal innovation,” says the CEO of the Loeries, Preetesh Sewraj.

Judging takes place from September to November with the results announced daily during Loeries Creative Week from 16 to 20 November.

Tickets sales open Monday, 21 September 2020. Book and pay for your early bird ticket from www.loeries.com to get the benefit of these and many more fine speakers.

About Loeries Africa Middle East

The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.

Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.

The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.

Partners of the Loeries

Gearhouse, AB InBev, Barron, Brand South Africa, Facebook, Tractor Outdoor, Vodacom, Woolworths

Additional Partners and Official Suppliers

AAA School of Advertising, Aon South Africa, Backsberg, BEE Online, First Source, Fresh RSVP Guest Logistics, Funk Productions, Gallo Images, Ludus Post Productions, Mama Creative, Newsclip, Paygate, Rocketseed, Shared Value Africa Initiative, Shift, Unstereotype Alliance, Vega School, VQI Communications Nigeria, Xneelo

Endorsed by

Association of Communication and Design, Brand Council South Africa, Commercial Producers Association, Creative Circle, EXCA, IAB, South African Institute of Architects, IID

Official media partners

Between 10and5, Bizcommunity.com, Book of Swag, Brand Communicator Nigeria, Business Insider by Pulse, Campaign Middle East, Film & Event Media, IDIDTHAT.co, Modern Marketing, MarkLives, The Redzone



For more:

Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: D&AD, Cannes Lions, Loeries, AMV BBDO, Rothco

Related

LoeriesSave this date! Loeries Creative Week to broadcast from 16 to 21 November 20207 Sep 2020
D&AD virtual ceremony will celebrate 2020 winners19 Aug 2020
#ACACaresCovid19: New north, new narratives and nation building12 Aug 2020
Loeries#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries a relevant and innovative brand canvas for creatives11 Aug 2020
#Newsmaker: Outgoing Loeries chairperson, Tseliso Rangaka5 Aug 2020
#Newsmaker: Newly appointed Loeries chairperson, Fran Luckin3 Aug 2020
Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor to sponsor OOH category in what has been billed 'most important Loeries to date'29 Jul 2020
Loeries#CreateChange Loeries partnership with Tractor showcases digital OOH innovation28 Jul 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz