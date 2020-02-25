Loeries 2020 moves to Johannesburg with an expanded format

The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East's most prestigious accolade for the brand communication industry, is moving to Constitutional Hill, Johannesburg after five years in Durban.

“With the move to Johannesburg comes the opportunity for change – a change that will bring the Loeries to the economic centre of Africa,” states newly appointed CEO of the Loeries, Preetesh Sewraj. “This move is not simply about relocating from one city to another, it is an opportunity to bring the entire Africa & Middle East brand communication industry to a city that is a creative hub within the region. Johannesburg is also directly linked to all major cities across the region, which will increase the access to Loeries Creative Week.”The move to Johannesburg also brings with it a change to the format and an extended programme. “The Loeries is far more than an awards show. It is a platform for the entire advertising, marketing and design community,” adds Sewraj. “The seminar has been increased to two days, allowing for more speakers from brands and agencies, with many opportunities for learning and networking,” says Sewraj. “The change of venue city allows us to bring a more diverse programme of experiences, takeovers and pop-ups.Dawn Rowlands, Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network Sub-Saharan Africa and Loeries board member says, “As a member of the Creative Business community, I am delighted to see the Loeries move to Johannesburg. It will ensure the seminars and learning opportunities are a great deal more accessible to young talent and the wider community. Johannesburg is an exciting regional business hub and the event is sure to be more energised in this environment.”Tseliso Rangaka, Loeries Chairperson says, “I’m excited about the decision to migrate the Loeries to Johannesburg because the opportunity to welcome more agencies, brands and the public at large to Loeries Creative Week is too great to ignore. Constitutional Hill is such an inspirational environment, with so much history, and Johannesburg is where Africa’s commercial heart resides. This move will help facilitate greater industry interaction, and will inspire creative thought across our region.”The 2020 Loeries include an expanded Student Portfolio Day, as many of the tertiary education institutes with which the Loeries works closely are based in Johannesburg and Tshwane. “Proximity means more students will be able to attend,” says Sewraj. “There is a real need to attract talent to the industry and a Johannesburg line-up will enable more young talent to recognise the industry as a viable career path.”“The changing communication needs of consumers mean that the Loeries truly is the strongest source of insight into how consumer thinking is evolving across the region and what both brands and agencies need to do to ensure that they develop an even deeper understanding of these changing needs,” adds Rangaka.The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.The Loerie Awards Africa Middle East is also the only creative awards in the region that informs the global WARC Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, WARC collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.Entries for Loeries 2020 are now open. To enter the Loeries or for more information, visit loeries.com.DStv Media Sales, GearhouseAB InBev, Barron, Brand South Africa, Dove, Facebook, Tsogo Sun, Vodacom, WoolworthsAAA School of Advertising, Aon South Africa, Backsberg, BEE Online, C Squared, Durban ICC, First Source, Fresh RSVP Guest Logistics, Funk Productions, Gallo Images, Grid Worldwide, Ludus Post Productions, Mama Creative, Newsclip, Paygate, Rocketseed, Shared Value Africa Initiative, Shift, Unstereotype Alliance, Vega School, VQI Communications Nigeria, XneeloAssociation of Communication and Design, Brand Council South Africa, Commercial Producers Association, Creative Circle, EXCA, IAB, South African Institute of Architects, IIDBetween 10and5, Bizcommunity.com, Book of Swag, Brand Communicator Nigeria, Business Insider by Pulse, Campaign Middle East, Film & Event Media, IDIDTHAT.co, Modern Marketing, The Redzone.