Roger Baxter to step down as Minerals Council CEO

31 Oct 2022
Roger Baxter will step down as CEO of Minerals Council South Africa when his contract expires in April 2023. The council has embarked on a process to appoint a new CEO designate who will support Baxter through to the conclusion of his contract.
Source:
Source: Minerals Council South Africa

Under Baxter's leadership, the Minerals Council rebranded and renamed the 132-year-old organisation, elected the first woman president in its history, managed the Covid-19 pandemic better than many other sectors by vaccinating 77% of the workforce, led the mining sector in recording its safest year on record in 2019, and successfully advocated unlocking private sector investment in energy.

“It’s been a real privilege to have been afforded the opportunity to lead the Minerals Council through a remarkable period of change. I have been blessed with capable and dedicated Minerals Council colleagues and fantastic office bearers who have given generously of their time and their advice to make sure I could do my best for our industry. We, as the Minerals Council, could not have achieved as much as we have without them,” says Baxter.

Long history with Minerals Council

Baxter joined the then-Chamber of Mines in 1992, taking a one-year break in 1999 to work in the stockbroking industry before returning to the organisation as its chief economist. He then joined Rio Tinto for a year in 2011 before the Chamber persuaded him to return in 2012 and he was appointed senior executive in 2012, then COO in 2014 and then CEO in 2015.

Al Cook to head up De Beers Group in 2023
Al Cook to head up De Beers Group in 2023

10 Oct 2022

“Roger has led the organisation for nine years through momentous changes and challenging times, playing a key leadership role at the Minerals Council during this period of positive and transformative change. He has been an exemplary leader and CEO of the Minerals Council and he has worked tirelessly to promote and position the mining industry and the country for transformative growth and to #MakingMiningMatter,” says Nolitha Fakude, president of the Minerals Council.

“While there is still much more work that needs to be done on several fronts, there is no doubt that a solid foundation has been laid by the Minerals Council and good progress has been made in several areas. Under Roger’s leadership, the Minerals Council has become a real force to be reckoned with."

