R5.2bn Potsdam Wastewater Works upgrade underway

Construction works on the upgrade of the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works in the Western Cape kicked off earlier this month. The City of Cape Town aims to finalise the upgrade in 2027, with the operational trial starting in 2026.

Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works. Source: Supplied

The R5.2bn upgrade is set to double the plant’s capacity, from 47 to 100 million litres of treated wastewater per day. Membrane technology will be progressively added to ensure high wastewater treatment standards.

Other major sewerage infrastructure upgrades underway in the vicinity include the R430m Montague Gardens Bulk Sewer Rehabilitation, R118m Koeberg Pump Station Upgrade, and long-term pump station and pipe replacement programmes.

"The R5.2bn Potsdam upgrade is a critical part of our plan to restore the environmental health of Milnerton Lagoon," said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis during a visit to the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works to mark the start of construction.

Removing decades-long build-up of pollution

"The aim is to steadily close off pollution sources to the lagoon over time, building up to the ultimate goal of dredging the water body to remove the sediment containing the decades-long build-up of pollution.

"The installation of cutting-edge wastewater treatment tech at Potsdam will be dovetailed with the completion of dredging at the lagoon, in around two years," he said.

Cape Town is ramping up infrastructure investment, with a 223% increase in its water and sanitation infrastructure budget over three years, from R2.3bn in 2022/23 to R7.8bn in 2025/26.