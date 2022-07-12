Acsa launches new mobile airport app

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has launched its new mobile app, which is aimed at enhancing the customer experience for Acsa passengers as they move through the company's airports or seek travel-related information.

The ACSA App, which was launched on 1 July 2022, is available for free download on Apple, Google and Huawei App stores.

"The app, which was designed to make the passenger airport experience easier and seamless, has considered the needs of our customers when getting ready to take a flight. Passengers can get all the information they require when travelling, at the touch of a button," says Mthoko Mncwabe, chief information officer at Acsa.

Customers can view and search for flights by airport or use advanced search to get flight information for future flights. This functionality also allows passengers to subscribe to a flight to receive notifications on their flight status.

"Travellers can also pre-book parking at ORTIA and pay for parking tickets easily by using the app. Save your vehicle and card details for easy access and payment for parking. This functionality also allows you to save your vehicle location, so you never get lost in any airport again," adds Mncwabe.

Navigating through airports

Mncwabe notes that the airport guide on the Acsa App is a feature that allows passengers to search and navigate to a point of interest inside the airport. So, a passenger will not waste time asking where to find their favourite restaurant when they have the Acsa App. Furthermore, all airport facilities and services are listed for ease of reference.

"Also, we value the voice of our passengers, hence we are allowing our customers to give us feedback directly through the customer feedback functionality on the Acsa App. Add to this, customers can also respond to short surveys regarding their satisfaction levels," says Mncwabe.

Importantly, he adds, customers can receive instant and consistent support to all their queries on the app through the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot on the platform. They can also directly interact with customer service agents using the app’s chat interface.

"The launch of this app is part of Acsa’s digital transformation drive that is central to enhancing the modern customer experience. With this innovative and convenient to use digital platform, our passengers can not only look forward to a smooth customer journey but also receive all the information they need to move through our airports with ease and efficiency," concludes Mncwabe.