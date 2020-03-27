These malls are offering exclusive trading hours for pensioners on pay-out day

Exemplar REITail has announced that it will be providing exclusive access to its malls on pension pay-out day for elderly customers from Monday, 30 March.
The list of malls includes
:
- Acornhoek Megacity
- Alex Mall
- Atteridge Stadium Centre
- Blouberg Mall
- Chris Hani Crossing
- Diepkloof Square
- Greater Edendale Mall
- Emoyeni Regional Mall
- Jane Furse Plaza
- Kwagga Mall
- Katale Square
- Lusiki Plaza
- Maake Plaza
- Mabopane Square
- Mandeni Mall
- Modi Mall
- Modjadji Plaza
- Olievenhout Plaza
- Phola Mall
- Theku Plaza
- Thorntree Plaza
- Tsakane Mall
The offer aims to allow pensioners to access their social grants while minimising their exposure to the threat of the Covid-19 virus.
“In partnership with Pick n Pay, we will be ensuring only customers over the age of 65 gain access to our malls prior to 10am,” explains CEO of Exemplar, Jason McCormick.
“Whilst much of what lies ahead is speculative, the one inalienable truth is that the virus attacks the elderly with greater severity and mortality than the youth. With the elderly playing a critical role in bringing up the next generation within the townships and rural areas that we operate, protecting their health and safety is of such importance that failure to do so could have knock-on social effects for generations to come.”
The National Consumer Commission, working jointly with the Competition Commission, has launched an investigation into allegations of excessive price hikes by 30 retailers from various provinces in the country...
45 minutes ago
Security staff will be on site to handle entry and exit points and we are engaging in an extensive media campaign to educate and inform all customers about the specific trading hours. Customers younger than 65 will gain access after 10am to fulfill their grocery and medical shopping needs.
“We are proud to work together with Pick n Pay in protecting our elderly and would like to commend them for their phenomenal response to the pandemic on all levels. We welcome all tenants and industry leaders to follow suit,” says McCormick.