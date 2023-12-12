Industries

Criminal Law News South Africa

    SIU, Interpol NCB sign MoU

    12 Dec 2023
    The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) for South Africa that will allow the unit to have direct access to Interpol’s information system.
    Image:
    Image: SANews.gov.za on X

    “The MoU will strengthen the SIU’s investigating tools of trade and access to data systems to combat cybercrimes. Interpol NCB will provide the SIU with up-to-date training resources. The Interpol NCB has a network of data systems in 195 countries that the SIU can tap into,” the SIU said in a statement.

    The agreement was signed by SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi and Interpol NCB’s Brigadier Ntime Mokhine.

    The SIU revealed more on the MoU and how this will strengthen the unit’s hand during investigations.

    “Advocate Mothibi said that this MoU is aligned with the SIU’s current cybercrimes and data analytics vision and the previous agreements that the SIU has signed to build data analytics and forensics capacity, especially in the war against transnational organised crimes. This will also provide the SIU with access to locate people outside of South Africa that the SIU needs to subpoena for questioning related to investigations.

    “Brigadier Mokhine explained that the importance of this MoU paves the way for Interpol to build relationships with South African law enforcement agencies while enabling Law Enforcement entities to extend their international reach,” the statement read.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


