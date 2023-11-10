Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyLexisNexisEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Former Transnet executives pension payouts interdicted

10 Nov 2023
The Special Tribunal has handed down an order interdicting the pension payouts of two former Transnet executives linked to fruitless and wasteful expenditure of about R33.5m at the state-owned entity.
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

The two are former executive managers responsible for group business continuity and disaster management, Lerato Mary Theresa Makenete and former executive manager for safety, Landela Hawkins Madubane. Their pension funds amount to some R8.9m.

The application for the order was brought to the court by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the state-owned freight rail and logistics company.

“Transnet initiated and called on the support of the SIU to investigate this matter and requested the support of the SIU to expand and complete the investigations. An investigation by the SIU into the affairs of Transnet has revealed that Makenete and Madubane allegedly colluded with three service providers to abuse Transnet's emergency procurement process during Covid-19.

“During the emergency procurement ... Transnet contracted Ramoyadi Air Conditioning, Ndzalo2 Trading and Eagles Ropes to deliver over a million disposable breathalyser straws. Makenete and Madubane allegedly colluded with suppliers to defraud Transnet by inflating the price of the straws from R0.29 per straw to R29.99 per straw, resulting in a total payment of R33,834,698.40,” the SIU and Transnet said in a joint statement.

Image source: Pixabay from
SIU welcomes R185m SABC security tender court ruling

12 Oct 2023

The two institutions have initiated proceedings against Makenete and Madubane in an attempt recover the financial losses suffered by Transnet due to the overpayment and brought an application to review and set aside the contracts.

“Following the conclusion of the investigation, the SIU made disciplinary referral to Transnet against Makenete and Madubane. Transnet actioned the referral, however, they both failed to appear for disciplinary hearings, but the proceeding continued in their absence. The duo was found guilty and dismissed.

“[The] SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action,” the statement read.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Transnet, procurement contracts, SIU, Special Investigating Unit, tender fraud, wasteful expenditure, pension funds

Related

Source: Reuters.
Transnet seeks further reprieve from R10bn debt repayment as December deadline looms1 day ago
#MTBPS: Mining sector profits and tax revenue hit by SOE failure
#MTBPS: Mining sector profits and tax revenue hit by SOE failure2 Nov 2023
Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts
Transnet seeks government bailout as debt mounts26 Oct 2023
Image source: Pixabay from
SIU welcomes R185m SABC security tender court ruling12 Oct 2023
One of the two new rail-mounted stacker reclaimers which scoop up and transfer coal into and out of the yard is seen at Africa's largest coal export facility, the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, 2018. Source: Reuters/Tanisha Heiberg
Thungela says coal terminal workers' strike not impacting exports2 Oct 2023
Source: Archive | Transnet
Transnet CEO, CFO to step down2 Oct 2023
Transnet swings to heavy loss as rail volumes decline
Transnet swings to heavy loss as rail volumes decline1 Sep 2023
Image source: sakhorn saengtongsamarnsin –
High Court sets aside multi-million rand prisons renovation contract30 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz