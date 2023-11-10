Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

PnetGO Content LabCareerJunctionEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Management & Leadership News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Tax implications of changes to employer status

10 Nov 2023
By: Denny Da Silva
Where a non-resident pays "remuneration" to an individual in South Africa for the services rendered, they are generally treated as an "employer" as defined in the Fourth Schedule to the Income Tax Act (ITA) on the basis that it pays or is liable to pay "remuneration" to the individuals. The meaning and scope of the term "employer" turn on the definition of "remuneration", and are not restricted to the meaning of "employee" in the context of the law of master and servant. "Remuneration" means an amount of income that is paid or is payable to a person by way of any salary, leave pay, wage, overtime pay, bonus, gratuity, commission, fee, emolument, pension, superannuation allowance, retiring allowance, or stipend, whether in cash or otherwise, and whether or not for services rendered.
Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

Who needs to pay taxes?

One then must establish whether the non-resident must register for employee taxes in South Africa and withhold and pay over employee taxes to Sars or if the obligation falls on the individuals to pay their taxes. Technically, there is an obligation to register as an employer. Paragraph 15 of the Fourth Schedule to the ITA requires registration unless the non-resident has no employees who are liable for normal tax.

However, one has to read the above in the context of paragraphs 2(1)(a) and (b) of the Fourth Schedule to the ITA, which provides that the liability for the deduction and payment of employees’ tax is cast upon the “employer who is a resident” or a “representative employer in the case of any employer who is not a resident”.

Foreign employers of local employees are, therefore, under no obligation to deduct and withhold employees’ tax unless remuneration is paid or is liable to be paid by a resident representative employer, that is, by an “agent of such [foreign] employer having authority to pay remuneration”.

This interpretation is based on the principle set out in paragraph 2(1), namely, that a resident employer or representative employer in the case of a non-resident employer - whether or not registered as an employer under paragraph 15 – who pays or becomes liable to pay remuneration to any employee must deduct or withhold employee’s tax, unless SARS grants authority to the contrary.

What is apparent, therefore, is that there is no withholding obligation where the employer is not a resident and there is no representative employer available. Any “remuneration” paid directly to an individual would, therefore, not be subject to PAYE.

How the law change affects SA tax residents working abroad
How the law change affects SA tax residents working abroad

By 31 May 2021

Changes coming

However, this will soon change, although there are some welcome adjustments to the draft initially issued by the National Treasury. In the Draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill, 2023, released by the National Treasury on 31 July 2023, it is proposed that the distinction between resident and non-resident employers be removed and that parity be created between resident and non-resident employers from an employees’ tax (PAYE), Skills Development Levies (SDL) and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributions (ie. social security contributions in South Africa).

The impact thereof would have been that non-resident employers with employees in South Africa or those who employ South African tax residents to work outside South Africa would have new local payroll compliance obligations.

Permanent establishment

However, after consideration of feedback from stakeholders, the National Treasury has provided some relief and proposed that the obligation to register will only fall on those non-resident employers that have a permanent establishment in South Africa. What it does mean is that one has to carefully consider what an employee can and cannot do, as this may result in a permanent establishment.

This is not a new type of analysis and must always be considered when operating in South Africa, as creating a permanent establishment in the country will create more problems than a simple employee tax registration.

NextOptions

About Denny Da Silva

Denny Da Silva, Director Designate, Tax Practice, Baker McKenzie Johannesburg
Read more: Denny da Silva, tax resident, foreign employers

Related

Image source: Matilda Wormwood from
When foreign employers hire South African employees...11 Oct 2023
Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko from
How SA's legislative changes impact foreign employers17 May 2023
Image source: Getty Images
What foreign employers need to know about required Sars registration24 Mar 2023
Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
Employee tax considerations when contracting work to non-SA residents29 Sep 2022
Image source: Getty Images
Does an "external company" registration result in a taxable "permanent establishment"?26 Sep 2022
Image source: jordano2000 –
Carbon tax: How carbon-intensive businesses can neutralise the impact13 Sep 2022
Image source: lassedesignen –
What are the tax implications of remote working... across the border?20 Jul 2022
Draft legislation and proposed advanced pricing agreement programme model published
Draft legislation and proposed advanced pricing agreement programme model published26 Jan 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz