Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Criminal Law News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Minimum age for criminal capacity increased

26 Aug 2022
The minimum age for capacity of criminal intent in children has been increased from 10 years to 12 years old through the amendment of the Child Justice Act of 2008.
Image source: Kindel Media from
Image source: Kindel Media from Pexels

This means that police will no longer be allowed to arrest or prosecute children under the age of 12.

The Department of Justice and Consitutional Development explained that this has brought South Africa in line with the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child.

“In 2007, a fixed minimum age of criminal responsibility of not lower that 12 years was established by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child and it was recommended that States Parties should progressively raise the minimum age of criminal capacity where possible.

“After the various legislative processes the Child Justice Act 2008 Act has been duly amended to ensure that South Africa complies with the recommendation by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to progressively raise the minimum age of criminal capacity,” the department said.

Image source: Sam Wordley –
Amendments of Child Justice Act regulations approved

3 Jun 2022

According to the department, children under the age of 12 who may have committed criminal acts will be “dealt with outside of the criminal justice system by social workers who may refer the child to a children’s court for their directions”.

“Children aged 12 years or older but below 14 years are still presumed not to have criminal capacity and the state must prove their criminal capacity beyond reasonable doubt in a child justice court.

“This means that children in the age group may be charged or arrested by the South African Police Service, if they commit a criminal offence but the state must prove that they had the capacity to appreciate the difference between right and wrong and the capacity to act in accordance with this appreciation at the time of the commission of the offence,” the department explained.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

Related

Image source: Sam Wordley –
Amendments of Child Justice Act regulations approved3 Jun 2022
Child Justice Amendment Bill moves to NCOP
Child Justice Amendment Bill moves to NCOP28 Nov 2018
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz