Deputy chief justice interview set for later this month

6 Jun 2022
President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Justice Mandisa Maya's Judicial Service Commission interview for the position of deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court will be held on 20 June 2022.
Justice Mandisa Maya
Justice Mandisa Maya
The position of deputy chief justice became vacant in April after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed then DCJ Raymond Zondo as the country’s new chief justice following a process which kicked off with public nominations in September last year.

“On 7 April 2022, the chief justice received a letter from the President of the Republic of South Africa in which the President indicated that he is considering appointing Justice M M L Maya, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as deputy chief justice of the Republic of South Africa. Justice Maya has subsequently accepted this nomination.

“The President of the Republic further indicated in his letter that he seeks to consult the Judicial Service Commission on her suitability for such appointment. The JSC will therefore interview Justice Maya for the vacant position of deputy chief justice of the Republic of South Africa on 20 June 2022,” the Judicial Service Commission said in a statement.

The JSC had initially recommended Justice Maya for the position of Chief Justice following five days of rigorous of interviews of five candidates.
SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

