CoCT invites public comment for improving Informal Trading By-law

The City of Cape Town is reviewing the Informal Trading By-law so that informal trading in the city can continue to grow and be managed in a changing economic and social environment that supports the sector. The public is invited to comment and provide suggestions by 30 April 2021 for the improvement of the existing Informal Trading By-law, which will be considered when drafting the amended By-law.
The City’s Informal Trading By-law was first promulgated on 20 November 2009 and reviewed on 6 December 2013. The City intends to review it again and would like to have broad participation of all stakeholders in the process.
"The City of Cape Town recognises the significance of the informal traders and its contribution to the economy and poverty reduction. Informal trading helps with creating employment opportunities that in turn contribute to the household income," said Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management.
"It is therefore currently an opportune time to review, not only the amazing work that has been done in the country with regards to the informal economy, but also the realities and lessons we have learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic. We want the public to be a part of this review process and encourage them, especially informal traders, to read the existing by-law and provide feedback, based on their experience, so that we can work together towards improving it and continue to grow and support this important sector.
"All the comments and suggestions we receive will be evaluated and a review report will be compiled and submitted to Council, which will then make a recommendation on which comments and suggestions we will formally include in the process going forward," finished Twigg.
Once a draft amendment by-law has been prepared, stakeholders will have an opportunity to provide further comments or suggestions.
Where can you comment?
The public is invited to submit comments or suggestions to the municipality, in terms of section 17 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act, Act 32 of 2000.
The period for public comment started on Saturday, 13 March and will end on 30 April 2021.
The current by-law can be read here: and policies/Informal Trading By-law.pdf Informal Trading By-law (2009)
and and policies/Informal Trading Amendment By-law 2013.pdf amendments (2013)
. Stakeholders can also access the information at:
- City Libraries
- Subcouncil offices
- Nearest Area Economic Development Office (see below)
- Central, 021 400 3131 (option 6), Goodwood Admin Building, Corner of Voortrekker Road and De Villiers Street, Goodwood
- East, 021 417 4071, 2 Ntaba street, Khayelitsha, Stock and Stocks Building
- North, 021 400 5379, 44 Wale Street,1st floor, Cape Town
- South, 021 400 2325, Ground Floor, Plumstead Municipal Offices, 3 Victoria Road, Plumstead