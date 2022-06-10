Industries

Nexio CEO Mickey Mashale steps down

10 Jun 2022
Vodacom Group subsidiary Nexio has announced that its CEO Mickey Mashale has resigned. Mashale joined Nexio from Vodacom in August 2020, where she held the position of chief sales officer at Vodacom Business for two years. In total, Mashale has been with the Vodacom Group for 10 years.
Mickey Mashale
Mickey Mashale

A TechFinancials report says that Mashale has over 20 years of experience in the telecoms sector and that she has held a number of executive roles during her 10-year tenure with Vodacom and Vodafone, including managing executive and head of the region for Vodafone Global Enterprise for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“My experience in the last decade as part of the Vodacom and Vodafone Groups has been nothing short of transformational. As difficult as it was a decision to make, I look forward to the next chapter and appreciate the confidence shown in my abilities by Vodacom and Nexio

“I leave highly confident of the foundation that has been laid down and the strong team that will take the organisation forward. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Nexio’s customers and partners and would like to assure them, that they’re in good hands,” said Mashale.

William Mzimba, chairman of the Nexio board and chief officer of Vodacom Business, said: “I would like to thank Mickey for her great contribution to Nexio and Vodacom over the past decade and wish her success with her future endeavours. In her time at Nexio, she led the transformation of the organisation into a digital managed service provider beyond its former Infrastructure and data management roots. Mickey leaves behind a strong strategy that remains fully endorsed by the board.”
NextOptions
