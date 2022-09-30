Measuring the impact of impact investments and innovative finance

Impact investments are investments made with the intention to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return.

A hallmark of impact investing is the commitment of the investor to measure and report the social and environmental performance and progress of underlying investments, ensuring transparency and accountability while informing the practice of impact investing and building the field.

An impact investors approach to impact management and measurement will vary based on their objectives and capacities, and the choice of what to measure usually reflects investor goals and, consequently, investor intention. In general, components of impact measurement best practices for impact investing include:

Establishing and stating social and environmental objectives to relevant stakeholders



Setting performance metrics/targets related to these objectives using standardised metrics wherever possible



Monitoring and managing the performance of investees against these targets



Reporting on social and environmental performance to relevant stakeholders



