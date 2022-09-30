Industries

Measuring the impact of impact investments and innovative finance

30 Sep 2022
Issued by: Next Generation
Impact investments are investments made with the intention to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return.
Measuring the impact of impact investments and innovative finance

A hallmark of impact investing is the commitment of the investor to measure and report the social and environmental performance and progress of underlying investments, ensuring transparency and accountability while informing the practice of impact investing and building the field.

An impact investors approach to impact management and measurement will vary based on their objectives and capacities, and the choice of what to measure usually reflects investor goals and, consequently, investor intention. In general, components of impact measurement best practices for impact investing include:

  • Establishing and stating social and environmental objectives to relevant stakeholders
  • Setting performance metrics/targets related to these objectives using standardised metrics wherever possible
  • Monitoring and managing the performance of investees against these targets
  • Reporting on social and environmental performance to relevant stakeholders

To assist impact investors and their investees with impact management and measurement, Next Generation is presenting a Masterclass on 25-27 October in Johannesburg. The event will focus on:

  • Developing impact strategies and statements
  • Designing impact management and measurement processes
  • Data management, analysing, verifying and reporting on impact
  • Standards, guidelines, frameworks, indicators and benchmarks

Guest speakers including institutional investors, social and impact investors will share their impact journey and experience. Extensive case studies will be shared as well as tools and guidelines for implementing impact management processes.

Next Generation
Next Generation helps clients develop strategies that strengthen their business and address persistent, complex and challenging social issues. Our 20 years' experience comes from working with companies across Africa.

