FirstRand declares highest dividend in its history as customer confidence swells in SA

16 Sep 2022
By: Georgina Crouth
The FirstRand holding group's shareholders are laughing all the way to the bank after the group declared its highest annual dividend yet of 342 cents per share (a 30% increase), as well as a special dividend of 125c per share. In total, the distribution to shareholders is R26.2bn.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

The group’s normalised earnings, based on operational and capital investment activities, were up 23% to R32.7bn for the year ended 30 June 2022 — an increase from R26.6bn in 2021. The “spring in the step” of normalised earnings came from the stepdown in the annual cost of credit, explained FirstRand chief executive officer, Alan Pullinger.

Credit impairment charges were down 48%, from R13.66bn to R7.08bn.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
