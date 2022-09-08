Discovery starts bouncing back post-Covid

However, Discovery said operating profit increased by 45% to R9.4-bn and new business initiatives grew strongly, led by Discovery Bank and initiatives within Vitality Group, such as Amplify Health. Profit for the year almost doubled, climbing 70% to R5.4bn.
Normalised headline earnings (adjusted to remove the effects of seasonality, revenue and expenses that are unusual or once-off) climbed 71% to R5.8bn, while basic headline earnings per share increased 74% to 792.4 cents.
Read the original article on Daily Maverick
