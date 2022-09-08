Industries

Discovery starts bouncing back post-Covid

8 Sep 2022
Group chief executive, Adrian Gore noted the positive operating performance from Discovery's established businesses despite a complex operating environment during the past year, as conditions started to normalise in most markets post-Covid. But the market really didn't like it: Discovery's share price got thumped more than 10%.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

However, Discovery said operating profit increased by 45% to R9.4-bn and new business initiatives grew strongly, led by Discovery Bank and initiatives within Vitality Group, such as Amplify Health. Profit for the year almost doubled, climbing 70% to R5.4bn.

Normalised headline earnings (adjusted to remove the effects of seasonality, revenue and expenses that are unusual or once-off) climbed 71% to R5.8bn, while basic headline earnings per share increased 74% to 792.4 cents.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: Discovery, Blackrock, COVID-19

