BET Software cultivates careers at DUT, UJ and Stellenbosch career fairs

This month, BET Software established a strong recruitment presence, accessed a diverse talent pool and created lasting connections with students at various career fairs.

BET Software ignited careers and inspired futures at career fairs this month, such as DUT’s World of Work

The company’s first stop was at the two-day Durban University of Technology (DUT) World of Work (WoW) 2023 Career Exhibition that took place at the DUT Fred Crookes Sports Centre and DUT sportsground. It was a great way for the BET Software team to share insights about the company, and advise about BET Software’s bursary and graduate programmes, while motivating students by enhancing their understanding of the industry.

Next, at UJ’s General Recruitment Fair, BET Software’s presence created a platform where students were able to have face-to-face interactions with the company and obtain more information about job opportunities at the company. This was also a chance for the team to establish itself as a potential employer and to attract top talent.

All the way in Stellenbosch, at the university’s Computer Science Career Fair, students engaged with the BET Software team, forging valuable connections. The vibrant space was a hub for talent discovery and recruitment conversations right on campus.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said the company was proud to be part of the career fairs because it empowers students with knowledge, confidence and connections, setting them on a trajectory towards successful careers.

“Career fairs are a win-win for students and us, because networking is crucial for building relationships that can lead to identifying potential candidates who align with our company’s values and culture,” he explained.

To end off an eventful month, BET Software visited Open Air School and Verulam Secondary School for the second time this year, to assist learners with more laptops and to officially open a coding, robotics and IT lab, which was made possible by the company’s donation of laptops in March.



