The Language School at Wits Plus offers a range of courses that cater for individuals who wish to learn a new language, professionals who want to improve their ability to communicate at a high level as well as for organisations that invest in the development of their employees.

The school is offering a price promotion on all the first intakes of languages courses in 2023. Applicants who register to study a language course in 2023 and pay in full before 15 December 2022 will still pay the 2022 fee.

This promotion applies to first intakes of 2023 of the following courses:

Click here to learn more about the terms and conditions. Make sure that you don’t miss out!