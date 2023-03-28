Chieta CEO Yershen Pillay wins Forty Under 40 Africa Award

Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (Chieta) CEO Yershen Pillay took home the Governance and Government Agencies Award at the recently held Forty Under Forty Africa Awards.

Chieta CEO Yershen Pillay with Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards

“This award belongs to the team at Chieta who are the best in the business. Without them, this would not be possible. Recognising me is a recognition of Chieta, its board and staff. Well done Chieta!” said Pillay.

The international awards were officiated by the minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The purpose of the awards is to recognise and celebrate 40 emerging leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrate their impact personally and/or professionally through their exceptional leadership.

This year saw more than 3,000 applications in total, with nominations from 24 countries across the 40 different categories. The adjudication panel was chaired by Professor David Atta-Peters from the University of Ghana.

Pillay was executive chairman of the NYDA from 2013-2015 and one of the few leaders under the age of 40 serving on government boards in entities such as Airports Company South Africa and South African Forestry Company SOC Limited.

“It was a great honour to be among a group of nominees who were identified as leaders, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age,” said Pillay.