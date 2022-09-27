Industries

    Roekeya Bardien appointed MBAWC executive director

    27 Sep 2022
    Roekeya Bardien has been appointed executive director of the Master Builders' Association Western Cape (MBAWC). She has more than 30 years of industry experience and has served on various industry committees and stakeholder forums.
    Roekeya Bardien, executive director, MBAWC
    Roekeya Bardien, executive director, MBAWC

    Bardien has fulfilled numerous roles in the industry, gaining extensive experience in construction project surveying and management, as well as business management and administration. In addition, she has served on several industry boards and lectured at the University of Cape Town and Cape Peninsula University of Technology on various built-environment subjects.

    “I believe my many years of working in multi-cultural, multi-disciplinary teams on complex projects stand me in good stead to offer guidance, insight and professional input for MBAWC members,” says Bardien.

    Lifelong learning

    An advocate of lifelong learning, Bardien holds a BSc in Quantity Surveying and is currently studying the Theory of Law and Law of Contract as well as Law and Practice of Arbitration through the Association of Arbitrators South Africa.

    Bardien’s involvement at the MBAWC dates back to 2015 when she joined the MBAWC executive committee, and she has served on various committees during this time. One of these is the Training Committee, which involves stakeholders from industry looking at formulating training offerings that address the current needs in an evolving industry.

    Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko from
    KwaMpumuza skills development centre set to create over 170 job opportunities

    12 Sep 2022

    Student support

    “I must admit to feeling a keen sense of duty to continually support students, be it the apprentices in artisan training or the soon-to-be graduates at tertiary institutions. My time as a struggling student in the early 90s was not so long ago that I don’t remember the plight of under-resourced students,” she says.

    She adds that she has been blessed with devoted mentors throughout her career. “These mentors did not only believe in mentoring the professional, but the person as well. While my mentors came from different corners of the industry, they all endorsed the idea of continuous development: development in the profession, with the focus on the industry; and in the person, with the focus on ethics and service to community.”

