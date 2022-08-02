Tech's role in your job search

Gone are the days when you searched the newspaper for your next potential engineering position, and dropped or posted off your CV in its physical state. Let's have a look at the empowering role of digital as you investigate where - and for whom - you may like to work next.

The leaps and bounds of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) mean that countless digital tools are now at your fingertips – on your laptop, desktop or any manner of mobile devices – to assist you in putting yourself forward more effectively for the engineering jobs you rightfully deserve. Read on for a few of these empowering digital tools and how best to use them.

Job apps and online boards

Select from the most visually appealing and user-friendly jobs portals that a Google search elicits. These apps, boards and portals should offer a place to type job-related keywords and your ideal city in which to be based; a place to load your CV; the ability to sign up for relevant job alerts as these go live; and even CV-writing assistance or other pieces of advice that an applicant in the job market may find useful. The user-friendliness of your selected job portal should also jump out at you, allowing you to search under a range of categories that include: job title, location (as mentioned above); salary range; and how recently the position was advertised. Such keyword and category clout on a jobs boards can prove a massive time-saver for the busy and in-demand engineers that such a platform is typically hoping to attract.

Social media platforms

You won’t believe how many times HR managers and job-search experts go looking for the way in which you come across on social media in a bid to gauge your level of professionalism. So, whatever you may post to close friends during/after a wild weekend away, remember that what appears publicly should include: a decent image of you, past professional roles and a little detail on the types of pastimes you engage in – such as sport or the arts – which reveal how genuine you are and how important you find it to de-stress and live an interesting life after hours. Note: This is particularly vital if you are hoping to take on a managerial role, where junior engineers may seek to gain mentorship and life hacks from you.

Cloud technology

Don’t underestimate the clout of the incredible cloud-storage and transfer platforms out there, when you need to share a link or send out a large file – such as a portfolio of past work – to a prospective employer. When it comes to your CV, please review the 'Job apps & online boards' section above. And remember that the best in the business will work hard to make your career profile visible when there is relevant interest and, simultaneously, will protect any sensitive information by working closely only with the best-in-class executive search firms.

According to Charles Edelstein, co-founder and director of Executive Placements, there is a fine balance to be struck between visibility and confidentiality when the candidates being endorsed are high level and much sought after.

“What is vital is that professionals not only make use of the advancing technology in their daily lives to do their engineering jobs more effectively; but that they also seek assistance from these tools in the quest to advance – as they see fit – onwards and upwards along the career ladder.

At Executive Placements, our belief is that embracing these tools will help you find and be considered more accurately for that cream-of-the-crop industry role you seek, by demonstrating your unique skills and experience, why you’re potentially the best candidate out there, and in helping recruiters and desirable employers to find you without a hitch.”



