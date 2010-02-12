2024 Dakar stage 1 – The clock starts

The 2024 Dakar Rally started with a Prologue. The short timed section was used to determine the starting order of 2024 Dakar stage 1. Those times do not count towards the overall standings, so the real race started today. The first competitive stage was an all-new, 414-km route from from Al-Ula to Henakiyah.