2024 Dakar stage 1 – The clock starts

Prologue winner Mattias Ekström clocked the fastest time at the first checkpoint. Guerlain Chicherit (Overdrive Toyota) was breathing down his neck at 11 seconds. Lucas Moraes, the top rookie in 2023, was third at 33 seconds. Moraes showed his pace in last year’s event and has been signed as a works driver in the Toyota Gazoo Racing squad.
