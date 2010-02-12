Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Motorsport News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    2024 Dakar stage 1 – The clock starts

    8 Jan 2024
    8 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Dakar Rally started with a Prologue. The short timed section was used to determine the starting order of 2024 Dakar stage 1. Those times do not count towards the overall standings, so the real race started today. The first competitive stage was an all-new, 414-km route from from Al-Ula to Henakiyah.
    2024 Dakar stage 1 &#x2013; The clock starts

    Prologue winner Mattias Ekström clocked the fastest time at the first checkpoint. Guerlain Chicherit (Overdrive Toyota) was breathing down his neck at 11 seconds. Lucas Moraes, the top rookie in 2023, was third at 33 seconds. Moraes showed his pace in last year’s event and has been signed as a works driver in the Toyota Gazoo Racing squad.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/


    Related

    Female driver overtakes competition at Dakar race
    Female driver overtakes competition at Dakar race
    23 Mar 2023
    SAA investigating a body found in aircraft's wheel well
    SAA investigating a body found in aircraft's wheel well
    17 Feb 2014
    Total Tour Natal Rally to thrill motorsport fans
    Total Tour Natal Rally to thrill motorsport fans
    12 Feb 2010
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz