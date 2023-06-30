World's largest EV manufacturer BYD enters SA market

BYD is a completely new player to the SA fold. Entering the SA market with an EV is a bold step for a new brand, especially when you consider how established marques have struggled with their EV rollouts.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/