Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


World's largest EV manufacturer BYD enters SA market

30 Jun 2023
Build Your Dreams (BYD) is the biggest producer of electric vehicles in the world. But the brand was not known to the SA public, until now. The company has made its official entry into the local market with the introduction of the BYD Atto 3.
World's largest EV manufacturer BYD enters SA market

BYD is a completely new player to the SA fold. Entering the SA market with an EV is a bold step for a new brand, especially when you consider how established marques have struggled with their EV rollouts.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

NextOptions


SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
Read more: electric cars, BYD



Related

Reports highlight most promising green economy investment opportunities in South Africa
GreenCapeReports highlight most promising green economy investment opportunities in South Africa4 May 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQE. The new business avant-garde
Mercedes-Benz EQE. The new business avant-garde23 Jan 2023
How many EVs were sold in SA in the first half of 2022?
How many EVs were sold in SA in the first half of 2022?26 Aug 2022
Electric car completes South African cross-country quest in record time
Electric car completes South African cross-country quest in record time7 Jul 2022
Woolworths leading the electric vehicle charge, but those batteries need a plan
Woolworths leading the electric vehicle charge, but those batteries need a plan27 Jun 2022
Ford's latest EV boasts 1,470kW of all-electric performance
Ford's latest EV boasts 1,470kW of all-electric performance24 Jun 2022
Electric cars are not yet a solution for South Africa
Electric cars are not yet a solution for South Africa4 May 2022
Volvo Cars Tech Fund invests in StoreDot
Volvo Cars Tech Fund invests in StoreDot21 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz