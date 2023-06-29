Industries

BMW to produce electric X3 model at South Africa plant

29 Jun 2023
By: Ozan Ergenay
Germany's BMW will build its X3 plug-in hybrid model in South Africa from 2024, investing R4.2bn to electrify its plant in Rosslyn, the company said in a statement on Thursday, 29 June.
A BMW iX3 electric concept car is displayed during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China. Source: Reuters/Jason Lee
A BMW iX3 electric concept car is displayed during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China. Source: Reuters/Jason Lee

"From 2024, we will produce the BMW X3 in South Africa as a plug-in hybrid and export it all over the world," Milan Nedeljkovic, chairman of the board of management of BMW South Africa, said in the statement.

"With an investment of R4.2bn, the Rosslyn plant will be enabled for electromobility," he added.

The Rosslyn plant currently produces the combustion engine 3 series and X3, with a capacity of up to 75,000 units per year, according to its website.

Export destinations for vehicles produced at the plant include the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Australia, sub-Saharan Africa and Canada.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/



