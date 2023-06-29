BMW to produce electric X3 model at South Africa plant

"From 2024, we will produce the BMW X3 in South Africa as a plug-in hybrid and export it all over the world," Milan Nedeljkovic, chairman of the board of management of BMW South Africa, said in the statement.
"With an investment of R4.2bn, the Rosslyn plant will be enabled for electromobility," he added.
The Rosslyn plant currently produces the combustion engine 3 series and X3, with a capacity of up to 75,000 units per year, according to its website.
Export destinations for vehicles produced at the plant include the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Australia, sub-Saharan Africa and Canada.
