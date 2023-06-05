Conveniently compare vehicles in detail on motus.cars

Once shoppers have narrowed down their selection they can compare up to three vehicles in detail via the innovative compare function, which facilitates comparisons of more than 30 criteria including dimensions, weights and capacities, a variety of engine specifications, tyre sizes and many more.

The South African vehicle market offers motorists an unprecedented number of options with a myriad of manufacturers, models and derivatives to choose from. This variety is reflected in the pre-owned vehicle market too.

Since its launch in 2020, the website motus.cars has revolutionised online vehicle-shopping in South Africa by listing all the cars, motorcycles and trucks available from more than 350 Motus dealerships around South Africa on one single website. With more than 10,000 cars alone on display in this online vehicle showroom, car shoppers are sure to find the exact vehicle for their current needs at the mileage and price that suits their pocket.

What makes motus.cars different is that all vehicles listed on the motus.cars website are owned by Motus dealerships. As such there are no classified or private advertisements, allowing customers to shop with confidence in knowing that they are dealing with a reputable brand.

The vehicles offered for sale on motus.cars include new, demo and used cars covering all the segments of the South African vehicle market and therefore offers unrivalled variety.

Motus understands that people’s vehicle needs and wants change over time and the new motus.cars advertising campaign showcases that whatever car you’re searching for you can find it on motus.cars and is centred around lifestyle choices and milestones.

Motus.cars allows the group to list all our stock in one place, effectively making motus.cars SA’s largest true online vehicle showroom, ensuring that motorists are almost guaranteed to find the right vehicle for their current needs.

While this variety is great, it does mean that finding the right car for your requirements can be tricky. Fortunately, motus.cars allows users to search for the right car for their needs or current situation via 13 search filters.

Once shoppers have narrowed down their selection they can compare up to three vehicles in detail via the innovative compare function, which facilitates comparisons of more than 30 criteria including dimensions, weights and capacities, a variety of engine specifications, tyre sizes and many more. This functionality allows motorists to decide for themselves which of the options on their shortlist are best for them and their needs based on real data.

At the same time shoppers are also able to view pricing information and financing costs such as monthly instalments and payment terms, which allows motorists to understand what they are getting for their money in an unprecedented manner while facilitating an informed value for money decision.

The Motus dealer network comprises in excess of 350 new and pre-owned dealerships representing the majority of the vehicle brands available in South Africa today. As such Motus is the biggest actual retailer of cars in South Africa. This position gives unprecedented access to actual vehicle pricing data and specifications and it is this data that is utilised as the basis of the compare function.

The motus.cars website offers consumers everything they could ever need to make an informed vehicle purchasing decision in a simple, safe and convenient manner in one place. Motorists can search from a wide variety of new, used and demo vehicles at the same time in the same place and motus.cars is the only platform where consumers can accurately compare all these options based on actual vehicles listed for sale with one another.



