Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

Ndavi Nokeri from Limpopo has been crowned Miss South Africa 2022 at the finale which was held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

Image supplied: Ndavi Nokeri has been crowned Miss South Africa

The 23-year-old – who comes from Tzaneen – obtained her BCom Investment Management qualification from the University of Pretoria and was working as a consultant for an asset management firm in Cape Town at the time of her crowning.

Nokeri received R1m in cash in a prize and sponsorship package totalling more than R3m - including the use of a serviced apartment at the lavish Ellipse Waterfall – for the year of her reign. She will also get to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.

The runner-up was Ayanda Thabethe from Pietermaritzburg in KZN who received a R150,000 cash prize.

Nokeri will represent South Africa at the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational.

In her acceptance speech, Nokeri said, “For a girl from Gabaza to be seen, embraced and chosen to represent her country is a groundbreaking moment. A moment that reaffirms that our dreams are valid, regardless of where we come from. I am grateful for the women who have gone before me who broke the glass ceiling so I could stand here today empowered, fulfilled and ready to proudly raise the South African flag high everywhere I go and to shine the light of hope to all South Africans.”

“As your Miss South Africa, I understand the importance of representation, because it is through seeing other women look beyond their fears and their circumstances, that I gained the courage to rise to the call. I will represent South Africa, in all its diversity, resilience and beauty. It really does take a village, and I am so grateful that my village showed up for me. It is now for me to work and ensure that every success of mine overflows into my country.

Thank you for trusting me with this position. As this journey begins, I will work to make it a chapter in which anyone who has ever felt ostracised feels included and reassured of the value that they bring into the world,” Nokeri continued.

Nokeri was also the winner of the People’s Choice vote.

During the pageant, it was announced that, following the recent announcement by Miss Universe to change its rules to allow mothers and married women to compete in the pageant, Miss South Africa will also change its rules to allow this.

The Miss South Africa 2022 pageant finale was broadcast live on Mzansi Magic and Mnet and streamed to an international audience on the Miss South Africa app.