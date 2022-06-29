All about the Ballito Pro Skate Jam and Festival

The Ballito Pro Skate Jam, presented by Volcom, Fallen and Groundswell Skate and Surf, is taking place this weekend.

Image by Luke Patterson: Khule Ngubane (Durban)

Image by Luke patterson: Ezra Vosloo (Ballito)

The Ballito Pro 2022 Festival

The Groundswell Surf and Skate relaunch on 3 July from 6pm at the Ballito Steps with prizes and giveaways.

Daily beach action at Willard Beach from 9am to 5pm including sunrise yoga, beach sports, Jive with Jen and fashion shows.

Retail delight at Willard Beach from 9am to 5pm featuring arts, crafts, a food court, cider garden, the Oakley Pop Up, Surfboard displays and Shaping Pop-Ups.

Kids’ Corner at Willard Beach from 9am to 5pm with water balls, sandcastle building and more.

The Ballito Pro Free Music Concerts at Salmon Bay on 7 and 8 July featuring Q Twins, Daliwonga, Majozi, Desmond & The Tutus, Kyle Cassim, Freddy L, Black Lapels, Yo Grapes and more.

After Dark programmes including DJs at The Concilla Tapas Lounge and Bar; The Good Vibes programme, The Ekasi Experience Battle of the DJs and Ballito Village Vibes.

The National Nurdle Clean-up Competition, organised by Litter4Tokens, with great prizes to be won

Share ocean sustainability stories for the #WeAreOneOcean campaign, running through WSL Pure. Remember to tag @wsl on social media.

Breathe Conservation’s Snorkel Day and Guided Walk on 3 July at 7.15am at Willard Beach. Bookings are essential through contacting 073 821 0426.

This event forms part of The Ballito Pro festival programme, which is running alongside the surfing contest, taking place at KwaDukuza from 29 June to 10 July.“We’re really stoked to be holding The Ballito Pro Skate Jam again this year - it was a huge hit when we hosted it for the first time in December 2021 and we really feel it’s going to be a set fixture of The Ballito Pro, growing massively in the years to come,” said Paul Canning, event organiser. “It’s a big drawcard and a real hit among the local kids who skate the Ballito Bowl. They really put everything on the line in that U16 division. In the pro division, we’re expecting some of South Africa’s top skaters to make an appearance, which is great inspiration for the groms, and great viewing for spectators.”This year’s contest has some fantastic prizes up for grabs, with both boys’ and girls’ divisions in the Groms (U16) and Open Division. Each winner of the Groms Division will win a Volcom hamper worth R2,500, 2nd place contestants earn a Volcom hamper valued at R2,000 and 3rd place take home a Volcom hamper valued at R1,500. Groundswell Skate and Surf has also sponsored a R2,500 hamper for the Best Trick in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.The winner of the Open Division wins a cash prize of R7,500, with the Best Trick taking R2,500 in cash – all sponsored by Volcom. Fallen Footwear is also sweetening the deal with two additional awards - the Bravery Award and the Best Local Ripper Award - each taking home a R1,500 Fallen Footwear hamper.“I’d like to extend our thanks to Monster for partnering with us again this year, as well as our partners, Volcom, Fallen Footwear and Groundswell Skate & Surf for the incredible prizes. Skaters are super amped for what is set to be a great night of action!” Canning said.The Ballito Pro Skate Jam takes place on 1 July with registration at 1pm. The action will get underway from 4pm to 8pm.This year’s Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill festival programme includes a variety of entertainment, retail and music offerings. Some of the highlights include:The festival programme runs alongside the professional surfing event which is welcoming the return of international surfing with the O’Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill Trials and Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill Challenger Series (CS) for men and women. Visitors can also check out the up-and-coming surfers during the O’Neill KZN High School League and the Sea Harvest SSA/Ilembe Development Tag Team contests taking place on 30 June.The Ballito Pro will be live on People’sWeather (DStv Channel 180 and Openview Channel 115) from 7-10 July at 11am daily.