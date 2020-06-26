Cinemas, casinos, theatres and sit-in restaurants allowed to re-open under strict conditions

© Pexels
“The regulations are amended and gazetted after the declaration of the national state of disaster, published in Government Gazette No. 43096 of 15 March 2020, and extended by Government Notice No. R. 646 of 5 June 2020, hereby in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002,” said the ministry.
Dominique Herman 11 Jun 2020
The amendments expand the sectors that are permitted under Level 3. Regulation 33 has been updated to allow movement for provision and procuring the services permitted in these regulations.The ministry said the amendments are issued in line with the president’s message that the government is implementing the risk-adjusted strategy model to balance the overriding objective of saving lives and protecting livelihoods.
The amended regulations are published on the following websites: www.gov.za and www.cogta.gov.za.
Download the official gazette here.