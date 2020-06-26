Cinemas, casinos, theatres and sit-in restaurants allowed to re-open under strict conditions

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has signed and gazetted an amendment to the regulations for the advanced Covid-19 alert Level 3 lockdown - which will allow cinemas, casinos, sit-in restaurants and theatres to start operating again, albeit, under strict conditions.

This comes after having been closed for three months in the Covid-19-enforced lockdown.

In the regulation, the ministry said these services may be provided subject to the strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures, and following the directions to be issued by the responsible minister, after consultation with the minister of health.

"The regulations are amended and gazetted after the declaration of the national state of disaster, published in Government Gazette No. 43096 of 15 March 2020, and extended by Government Notice No. R. 646 of 5 June 2020, hereby in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002," said the ministry.





The amendments expand the sectors that are permitted under Level 3. Regulation 33 has been updated to allow movement for provision and procuring the services permitted in these regulations.

The regulations were gazetted by the minister after consultation with other cabinet members.The ministry said the amendments are issued in line with the president’s message that the government is implementing the risk-adjusted strategy model to balance the overriding objective of saving lives and protecting livelihoods.The minister urges South Africans to continue to exercise caution and protect themselves and others from avoidable exposure to Covid-19 infection.

The amended regulations are published on the following websites: www.gov.za and www.cogta.gov.za.



Download the official gazette here.