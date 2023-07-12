Naazema Rawoot appointed as Dentsu South Africa's chief financial officer

Rawoot’s successful nine-year tenure at Dentsu began in June 2014, when she joined as the group finance manager. Two years later, her skills, knowledge and dedication led her to the position of group financial controller where she worked closely with Hoets, across all 11 markets.

Rawoot ’s proficiency as a focused financial controller is evident in her ability to drive organisational growth through the implementation of robust financial strategies and management. She possesses a keen eye for identifying operational inefficiencies and mitigating risks, resulting in the enhancement of internal controls, standards, and procedures.

Commenting on her promotion, Rawoot says: “I am proud to be joining the SA market as CFO and working alongside an amazing, talented and dedicated team to elevate the SA business to new heights. I live by the quote “Strive not only to be a success, but also to be of value” and I am eager to contribute my utmost dedication and expertise to this exciting opportunity.”

Rawoot's promotion reinforces Dentsu's strong emphasis on empowering women, succession planning, and fostering the growth of its talented people. The appointment aligns with the global marketing and advertising agency’s unwavering dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where individuals can thrive and reach their full potential.