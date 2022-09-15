mPharma comes into majority stake of HealthPlus

Alta Semper Capital and mPharma have signed an agreement leading to the acquisition of a majority stake in the Nigerian pharmacy chain HealthPlus Group.

According to the chief executive officer and co-founder of mPharma, Gregory Rockson, the acquisition is in line with the company’s mission to build an Africa that is in good health by delivering healthcare services and drugs to improve health outcomes for patients.

He stated that the acquisition of the HealthPlus pharmacy chain by mPharma complements mPharma’s deep commitment to increasing patient access to affordable and quality healthcare in Nigeria.

“mPharma is deepening its longstanding commitment to Africa by reimagining primary healthcare in some of the most vulnerable communities on the continent. We continue to transform community pharmacies into primary-care centres to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to all patients so they can live not just longer but healthier lives.

"We are optimistic about the future of healthcare for Nigerians through the acquisition of HealthPlus,” said Rockson.

In her remarks on the acquisition, Afsane Jetha, co-founder and chief executive officer at Alta Semper Capital, said: “We are delighted about HealthPlus’s partnership with mPharma.

"We believe mPharma is the ideal steward for HealthPlus’s next chapter of growth. We believe mPharma’s vision is consistent with that of HealthPlus’s shareholders and employees, and we are enthusiastic to support the business through a relationship with mPharma going forward."

Expansion opportunities

While mPharma plans to continue to keep and strengthen HealthPlus as Nigeria’s leading pharmacy brand in Nigeria, the acquisition will also provide expansion opportunities for mPharma within Nigeria and a platform to expand mPharma’s multi pharmacy retail footprint across the continent through its fast-growing QualityRx program.

Powered by mPharma’s proprietary Bloom software, HealthPlus will provide patients access to affordable primary care services within its pharmacies, in addition to affordable and quality medications it currently retails across 12 states in Nigeria. The HealthPlus pharmacy chain will also launch mutti®, mPharma’s health membership program, which will provide both existing and new customers with discounts, interest-free “heal-now-pay-later” plans, free health screenings, and other primary-care services.

By combining HealthPlus pharmacies with mPharma’s growing portfolio of partner mutti pharmacies and GoodHealth shops, mPharma’s network will grow from 224 to more than 320 health facilities in Nigeria and will provide care to more than 100,000 Nigerians each month.