Significant milestone for healthcare industry as MediKredit turns 80

22 Oct 2021
In a significant milestone for the South African healthcare industry, the country's first pharmaceutical benefit management services provider, MediKredit Integrated Healthcare Solutions (Medikedit), is celebrating its 80th year in business.
Source: ©Jakub Jirsák
Source: ©Jakub Jirsák 123rf
The claims processing and medicine management company, which also operates the National Pharmaceutical Product Interface (NAPPI) product file is one of the few to experience such continuity in the country’s shifting healthcare landscape.

Remarkable innovations


Hein Botha, managing director at MediKredit, notes that the achievement in longevity is a welcome reminder to the industry at large that South African healthcare capabilities remain at the pioneering edge of global technological developments.

“We live in an era of almost total technological reliance, which has resulted in remarkable innovations.

“The healthcare industry is no different.

“It is encouraging to see that our healthcare industry continues to deliver technology to the same superior levels as those in use elsewhere in the world,” he says.

“The company’s ‘always on’ technology is the same as that used internationally by banks and stock exchanges. Of great importance is the instant access to medicine benefits for members of the schemes we serve,” he says.

Changing landscape


As SA’s healthcare industry journeys towards the phasing in of NHI, MediKredit this year made available the NAPPI Coded Essential Medicines List with master procurement catalogue integration to the South African healthcare industry at large.

“In this dramatically changing landscape, it is important for the industry to draw on whatever tools are most effective for navigating new pathways.

“By assisting to close the gap between private and public sector medicines, we are taking yet another step into the future,” says Botha.

