Sony Music Publishing signs global deal with Gallo Music Publishers

24 Mar 2021
Sony Music Publishing South Africa announced the signing of Gallo Music Publishers to a worldwide agreement. With this new creative partnership, Sony Music Publishing will provide its services to Gallo Music Publishers' extensive catalogue of songs and create new opportunities for its compositions on an international scale.
Photo by Papa Yaw© from Pexels

Gallo Music Publishers (GMP) is the publishing arm of Gallo Record Company and is home to some of South Africa’s most legendary songwriters, and its catalogue comprises some of the most iconic copyrights in South Africa’s rich heritage of musical works through the decades.

As part of Sony Music Publishing’s wide range of services, Gallo published songwriters will have the opportunity to collaborate with the company’s roster of songwriters, and have their songs promoted overseas. The company will also provide its world-class administration services, helping to collect, distribute, and expedite royalty payments across the world; as well as synchronization services, creating placement opportunities for GMP’s songs as well as licensing its music for film, television and commercials.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Gallo Music Publishers to the Sony Music Publishing family. With its tremendous roster of writers, the history of Gallo is the history of South African music,” said Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing. Having started my career at Gallo many years ago, I’m thrilled to be reunited with celebrated works from the likes of Lucky Dube, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Stimela, Sipho Mabuse, Caiphus Semenya and so many others. Together, with Sony Music Publishing’s great roster of writers, we look forward to taking the best of African music to the rest of the world.”

“Gallo Music Publishers’ catalogue is synonymous to South Africa’s musical heritage, and we are proud to have this invaluable catalogue added to our roster. There are still many stories to tell – together with our global network, we are confident we will find great opportunities for GMP’s musical gems,” said Rowlin Naicker, managing director of Sony Music Publishing South Africa.

Rob Cowling, general manager of Gallo Music Group said, “We are very excited to announce this partnership which has been a long time in the making. We feel our vast catalogue and administration of this rich African heritage of songs outside of Africa’s borders is in good hands with Sony Music Publishing. Their extensive network of professionals and systems as well as a UK team, with some African roots and a knowledge of the content, will be a valuable asset in managing GMP’s works and driving revenues for our composers, and their beneficiaries.”
